Adyen & Shiji Partner to Streamline Hospitality Payments
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, August 25, 2021 - Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced the launch of its integration with Shiji Payment Solutions, providing hospitality businesses the ability to utilize the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a leader in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.www.hospitalitynet.org
