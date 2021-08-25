Cancel
Adyen & Shiji Partner to Streamline Hospitality Payments

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM, Netherlands, August 25, 2021 - Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced the launch of its integration with Shiji Payment Solutions, providing hospitality businesses the ability to utilize the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a leader in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.

Retailtearsheet.co

Streamlining customer journeys starts with cloud

The digital agenda post COVID-19 is all about streamlined customer journeys. Download the whitepaper from Finastra to learn why and how cloud is the tool for digital transformation. The pandemic introduced an unprecedented use of digital channels for everyday functioning, from ordering groceries to working from home. Consequently, the curtain...
Personal FinanceCMSWire

4 Tips for Balancing Customer Experience and Fraud Prevention

Customers want fast, efficient interactions when transacting with companies, but they also want to ensure their identities, payment card numbers and account information are guarded, protections that can sometimes delay and complicate CX. Maintaining the balance between customer experience and cybersecurity is tricky proposition. “Fraud prevention is key to any...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Visa, AMF, Partner For Faster Cross-Border Payments

The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and Visa have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cross-border payments. Under the agreement, Visa will collaborate with Buna, the AMF’s regional payment platform, to offer participants and member banks quick, efficient, cost-effective channels for cross-border payments in Arab and international currencies, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Aug. 26.).
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Kyriba, Openpay Partner To Boost B2B Payments Capabilities

Cloud-based finance and IT solution firm Kyriba has teamed with FinTech buy now, pay later (BNPL) payments company Openpay to boost the use of Openpay’s OpyPro Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm to help B2B payments for companies, according to a press release. BNPL refers to the practice of being able to pay...
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Linktree partners with PayPal to allow direct payments

The popular link-in-bio service Linktree has announced a new partnership with PayPal that will allow creators to accept payments in all of the countries where the ecommerce platform is currently available. Through this new collaboration, creators will be able to engage in transactions such as selling products and services, accepting...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Verte Partners With Manifest On Sustainable Supply Chain Solution

It's not often that consumers are willing to pay more for the same service. But that's exactly what we're seeing when it comes to shipping — more than half of 500 survey respondents say that they would pay 10% more for packaging and shipping practices that are more eco-friendly. Even amid pandemic-induced capacity constraints and increased demand, supply chain professionals are not shying away from sustainability in logistics.
Economyam-online.com

Bumper partners with CitNOW to embed servicing payment technology

CitNOW has integrated Bumper’s buy-now-pay-later technology into its Workshop electronic vehicle health check (eVHC) tool. The new integration will enable customers to approve repair work online and arrange interest-free monthly payments at the same time on a single web page. The new service has first launched in the UK across...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Selecta Group, Fiserv To Offer Cashless Payments Across Europe

Europe’s leading self-service provider Selecta Group has partnered with payments provider and FinTech company Fiserv to roll out cashless payments in Europe, the two companies announced in a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 24). Work to streamline operations began in summer 2021, with the roll out of the Fiserv payment...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Strategic Solution Partners Expands Services to Offer Revenue Optimization Courses

Strategic Solution Partners has announced the launch of a new revenue optimization course catalog. The company is expanding its existing strategic alliance with SalesBoost to provide online training for its hospitality clients looking to boost sales, optimize revenue, and drive profits. Suzanne Swafford, Associate Partner of Revenue Optimization at SSP, developed a robust course catalog that will be offered as part of this program, utilizing Salesboost’s innovative online training platform. The courses are designed to educate emerging Revenue Leaders, Hotel Department Leaders, and Executive Committee Members as well as sharpen skills of existing Revenue Managers and Directors. This initiative is a significant complement to SSP's revenue optimization and strategy consulting services.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech EedenBull, a B2B Commercial Payments Tech Provider, Partners Major Norwegian Bank

a Fintech firm focused on B2B commercial payments tech, has formed a partnership with Sparebanken Vest, which is Norway’s third-largest savings bank. Through the partnership, the companies will offer banking services tech to the bank’s 13,600 business clients across Western Norway. Working cooperatively with Eedenbull will enable Sparebanken Vest’s...
Businessthepaypers.com

Glory partners with Paysafe to boost consumer access to the digital economy

UK-based cash automation provider Glory and payments platform Paysafe have teamed to improve access to the digital economy for consumers with limited access to mainstream electronic payments. For the estimated 2 billion people globally who remain unbanked, as well as those who choose to rely on cash, access to the...
Industrythepaypers.com

2C2P partners with IATA to provide Increased payments connectivity

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has partnered with Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P to incorporate 2C2P’s payment service into their financial gateway. The partnership will facilitate the integration of 2C2P’s payment gateway into IATA’s Financial Gateway (IFG) to give airlines increased payments reach and help to improve operational efficiency, amidst the aviation industry’s gradual recovery to pre-pandemic levels. According to a recent IATA and Tourism Economics report, global air passenger numbers are forecasted to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

WhatsApp tests changes to streamline in-app payments

WhatsApp has announced it is testing a change that will add a shortcut to make it easier and quicker to make payments from within the app. Previously users had to open the chat action sheet in order to send payments, instead WhatsApp is now placing a dedicated button on the chat bar. Now, a similar shortcut has also been made available in the iPhone app, too.
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Experiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Payments: Pakistan’s JS Bank and NayaPay to Support Seamless Online Transactions

Pakistan’s JS Bank and NayaPay have entered an agreement in order to support and enhance virtual payments in the country. Through their partnership, JS Bank and NayaPay will allow their clients to link their JS Bank account or JCash wallet to their NayaPay wallets for making fund transfers between different accounts and for merchants to transfer money to their preferred JS Bank account.

