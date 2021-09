Despite recent advances in high-throughput combinatorial mutagenesis assays, the number of labeled sequences available to predict molecular functions has remained small for the vastness of the sequence space combined with the ruggedness of many fitness functions. While deep neural networks (DNNs) can capture high-order epistatic interactions among the mutational sites, they tend to overfit to the small number of labeled sequences available for training. Here, we developed Epistatic Net (EN), a method for spectral regularization of DNNs that exploits evidence that epistatic interactions in many fitness functions are sparse. We built a scalable extension of EN, usable for larger sequences, which enables spectral regularization using fast sparse recovery algorithms informed by coding theory. Results on several biological landscapes show that EN consistently improves the prediction accuracy of DNNs and enables them to outperform competing models which assume other priors. EN estimates the higher-order epistatic interactions of DNNs trained on massive sequence spaces-a computational problem that otherwise takes years to solve.