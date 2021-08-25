Gainesville school system updates COVID quarantine guidelines
The Gainesville City School System has updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for students and employees amid rising COVID cases in the region. According to a press release from the school system, unvaccinated students and employees are required to quarantine at home if they are exposed to the virus outside of school. However, students and employees who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine at home if they are exposed to the virus outside of school.accesswdun.com
