Benjamin Cadwell
International hospitality leader Accor announced today the appointment of Benjamin Cadwell as Chief Operating Officer, North & Central America. This move reinforces the Group's commitment to investing in world-class leadership and building a strong future for Accor in the region, through the development of renowned brands including luxury leaders Raffles, Fairmont and Sofitel; premium standouts Swissôtel and Pullman; boutique collections such as MGallery; and midscale and economy performers, Novotel and ibis.www.hospitalitynet.org
