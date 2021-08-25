Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Benjamin Cadwell

hospitalitynet.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational hospitality leader Accor announced today the appointment of Benjamin Cadwell as Chief Operating Officer, North & Central America. This move reinforces the Group's commitment to investing in world-class leadership and building a strong future for Accor in the region, through the development of renowned brands including luxury leaders Raffles, Fairmont and Sofitel; premium standouts Swissôtel and Pullman; boutique collections such as MGallery; and midscale and economy performers, Novotel and ibis.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Mergers And Acquisitions#Boutique Hotels#Hotel Management#Group#Raffles#Sofitel#Mgallery#Codir Lrb#Executive Committee#Kingdom Hotel Investments#Ernst Young#The Board Of Directors Of#Hotel Administration#Cornell University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Joined The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort as Director of Sales & Marketing

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is pleased to welcome the newest addition to its executive team, as Helen Malmgren joins the distinguished five-star resort in the role of Director of Sales and Marketing. The award-winning property opened in November 2016 on a private island surrounded by lush tropical landscape...
Businessbreakingtravelnews.com

Ashton takes up new leadership role with Accor

Accor has announced the appointment of Maria Ashton to the role of vice president development luxury brands northern Europe. Her experience in the hospitality and real estate industries is extensive, spanning 15 years the majority of which were in senior leadership roles. Her strong international background was gained through hotel...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Wealthtech Syfe Hires Four New Executives

a Wealthtech licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has made four new senior hires, according to a note from the company. Founded in 2017 and publicly launching in July 2019, Syfe is licensed by the MAS under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 27 August 2021

Hyatt to acquire Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion. US-hotel giant Hyatt has agreed to acquire luxury resorts operator Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion. Apple Leisure, owner of the Secrets, Dreams, Breathless, Zoëtry and Sunscape resort brands, will greatly increase Hyatt’s share of the luxury resorts market as the global tourism industry emerges from the pandemic. Currently owned by US private equity groups KKR and KSL Capital Partners, who acquired the group from Bain Capital in 2016, Apple Leisure operates around 100 luxury resorts with 30,000 hotel rooms concentrated in all-inclusive properties in Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, as well as a tour operations business. The acquisition, which will be funded through $1 billion of cash as well as a mixture of debt and equity financing, will increase Hyatt’s European hotel portfolio by around 60%. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Aimbridge Hospitality Announces Departure Of Founder, Dave Johnson

Aimbridge Hospitality announced Tuesday that founder, Dave Johnson, will be leaving Aimbridge to pursue other external opportunities. In January of this year, Johnson stepped aside from day-to-day operations and his role as CEO and handed the reins of the company to Mike Deitemeyer. Since that time, Johnson has held the position of Executive Chairman where he has focused primarily on strategic M&A.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 27 August 2021

Hotel Grand Chancellor Transacted for AUD10.9 Million in Australia. Singapore-based Hotel Grand Central Limited (“HGC”) has announced the sale of the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Palm Cove, Queensland, Australia. Originally valued at AUD9.3 million as at 31 December 2020 by Canada-based Colliers International, the property was acquired by a third party for AUD10.9 million. HGC stated that the transaction allows the group to realise its investment in this property which had recorded a net loss of AUD814,000 in 2020 due to the property’s challenging outlook. The group stated the net proceeds would be placed into interest-bearing bank term deposits, pending future investment opportunities. The group has also stated that they are currently working with an architect to explore the development of a land plot in Christchurch. Acquired in 2019, the new property is expected to be a mixed-used development, and would feature a hotel, carpark, retail stores and office spaces.
Financial Reportshospitalitynet.org

Shangri-La Group 2021 Interim Results

Shangri-La Asia Limited (HKSE stock code: 00069) today reported the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (“Group”), and associates for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Highlights of the report included:. The consolidated revenues of the Group increased by 20.4% to USD545.8 million, compared to USD453.5 million...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

School of Hotel and Tourism Management & World Travel and Tourism Council Enter into Partnership to Facilitate Sustainable Growth of Travel and Tourism

The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate and work together for the sustainable growth of global travel and tourism. The World Travel and Tourism Council...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hilton Continues German Expansion with Major Conversion in Invesco’s Heidelberg hotel

Ahead of this year's International Hotel Investment Conference (IHIF), Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has signed a franchise agreement to open Hilton Heidelberg, a 244-room upscale hotel in Heidelberg's city centre. The property will undergo a major refurbishment before welcoming guests in Summer 2022. The hotel is owned by Invesco Real Estate, the global real estate investment manager which acquired the property in 2017.
Fort Lauderdale, FLhospitalitynet.org

Nick Horgan joins Tambourine as Chief Sales Officer

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is delighted to welcome Nick Horgan as Chief Sales Officer. In the newly created position, Horgan will oversee enterprise-level new business development. “With more than 26 years of strategic sales experience, Nick will be an incredible complement to our team as Tambourine continues to rapidly expand and diversify,” said Chief Revenue Officer Scott Quintal.
Businesssvdaily.com

Trove Secures $77.5 Million Series D

BRISBANE — Trove, which operates a resale platform for top chains including lululemon, Patagonia, REI, Nordstrom, Levi’s, Eileen Fisher, Arc’teryx and other leading brands, has closed a $77.5 million Series D funding round led by G2 Venture Partners, bringing Trove’s total funding to date to $122.5 million. Other participants in...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Agency Appoints Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Promotes Ricardo Beer to Vice President of Franchise Sales West

Brokerage’s Franchise Division Expands with New Leadership and Offices Around the World. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency’s franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Samsung to invest $206 bln by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said. The jewel of South Korea's biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said...
Businessmartechseries.com

Blueshift Announces Global Expansion

Blueshift, the leading AI-Powered Customer Data Platform, today announced the expansion of its SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) in Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, adding to its proven success in North America. The company appointed two highly experienced executives, Stuart Gordon and Sumit Ramchandani to lead the expansion into Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) respectively. Additionally, Blueshift is launching an option for customers to host their data on European soil, further enabling customers to be compliant with the evolving privacy and security frameworks. The expansion to these new regions comes on the heels of Blueshift’s $30M Series C financing round earlier this year.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Samsung Announces $205 Billion Investment Plan

Samsung Group unveiled a $205 billion investment blueprint on Tuesday aimed at making the company a leader in a range of technologies from semiconductors to robotics and creating 40,000 new jobs. The tech giant is South Korea's largest conglomerate and its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the...
BusinessCNBC

McDonald's taps new CMO, international market leaders in executive shuffle

McDonald's tapped company veterans and a Petco executive to fill slots leading marketing efforts and its international markets. The executive shuffle comes a month after McDonald's created the new role of global chief customer officer. McDonald's announced a number of promotions on Tuesday, tapping company veterans and a Petco executive...
Boston, MAhospitalitynet.org

Courtney Forrester

The Five-Star Mandarin Oriental, Boston is delighted to announce the appointment of Courtney Forrester to the position of Director of Marketing as the newest member of the hotel's executive team, and she will develop and manage all strategic marketing activities. Forrester is a marketing, entrepreneurship, brand development, special events and...
BusinessTechCrunch

Mobility startup Plentywaka picks up $1.2M seed, acquires Ghana’s Stabus

Canadian-based VC firm The Xchange led the round, SOSV and Shock Ventures participated, while Techstars Toronto made a follow-on investment. Nigerian firms Argentil Capital Partners and ODBA & Co Ventures took part in the seed round, alongside some angel investors from Canada, other parts of Africa and the U.S. In...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as Head of Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drip Capital, Inc., a global trade finance company offering digital financing solutions to small and medium businesses, has announced that Anil Gopinath has joined the leadership team as its new Head of Technology. An industry veteran of over 20 years, Anil has previously worked...
Businessdallassun.com

New EnOcean CEO: Raoul Wijgergangs Supersedes Andreas Schneider

Raoul Wijgergangs was appointed EnOcean's new CEO, starting from 1 August 2021, succeeding co-founder Andreas Schneider. In this role, Wijgergangs will further expand EnOcean's position as a market leader in the field of battery-free radio technology and wireless solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). OBERHACHING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE /...

Comments / 0

Community Policy