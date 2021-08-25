Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Pacific Hotel Management to Open The Westin Palo Alto Following 18-Month Renovation

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Hotel Management will celebrate the grand re-opening of The Westin Palo Alto following the completion of a year and a half, multi-million dollar transformation. Beginning September 1st, guests will enjoy all that The Westin Palo Alto has to offer. The hotel is located in the heart of Silicon Valley with unparalleled access to museums, Stanford Shopping Center, golf courses, gardens and the renowned Stanford University.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo#Fitness#Westin#Stanford Shopping Center#Soleil Restaurant And Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

We Found the Perfect Historic Hotel in Santa Barbara

Since the rest of the world considers Los Angeles a vacation destination, sometimes it feels like a stretch for Angelenos to make — or justify — a real getaway. But even if you live blocks from the beach, there’s nothing like visiting a different beach, and a change of scenery is always a victory (even if it’s the same kind of scenery). Which is to say: Angelenos should go to the beach — leave town and go to the beach! While American spend their time dreaming of international waters, it’s easy to forget that places like the Santa Barbara coast are touted just as widely abroad. Less than a hundred miles away from Los Angeles, this chilled-out coastal haven has acquired a reputation as a celebrity haven for a reason: It’s nearly paradise.
Anaheim, CAmeetingstoday.com

A New Westin in Anaheim and Other Openings in the West

Stay up to date on the latest venue openings and property renovations, including these found in the West. Amara Resort and Spa, located in Sedona, is set to complete a multimillion-dollar renovation this fall that aims to bring a “tree lodge” aesthetic to the property’s 100 guest rooms and public spaces. The property’s signature restaurant, SaltRock Southwest Kitchen, and the Amara Spa will also be enhanced. The full project is slated to be completed ahead of Labor Day weekend.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Southern California

Escape To This Villa Set On A Bluff That Overlooks The Pacific Ocean In Southern California

If you are thinking of treating your family to a luxurious vacation, we have got the best suggestion for you! Marriott’s Newport Coast Villas is a marvelous SoCal resort that comprises two-bedroom villas with convenient amenities and exceptional resort activities that work together to create unforgettable experiences for you and your family. Here is everything […] The post Escape To This Villa Set On A Bluff That Overlooks The Pacific Ocean In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestylearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Location is Everything at the New Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd

Opening this fall, the new Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd promises an ideal location in the center of it all. As the first dual brand Hyatt hotel of its kind in the area, Hyatt House LAX / Century Blvd will offer convenient access to such popular and iconic Los Angeles attractions as SoFi Stadium, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, the Hollywood sign, Loyola Marymount University, and of course, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
Tempe, AZhospitalitynet.org

The Westin Tempe Now Open in the Heart of Downtown District

With the hotel's debut comes three distinct, brand-new dining concepts as well. Led by seasoned Valley Chef Alexander Robinson, the signature ground-f loor restaurant Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits features healthy cuisine that cleverly combines bold, rustic flavors with locally sourced ingredients to offer an authentic reflection of the Southwest's rich history, plus an innovative drink program packed with nature-infused craft cocktails, local Arizona brews and an impressive wine list. Subdued lighting, an expansive exhibition kitchen and a prominent liquor tower lend a warm, inviting quality to the space and present an intimate contrast to the adjacent lobby, which is separated by a striking, copper chain "veil" suspended from the ceiling.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Best hotels in York to stay for style and location

A medieval walled city, packed with genuinely unique sights within a compact area – it’s no wonder York is one of the UK’s most popular city breaks. Here are 10 of the more stylish places to stay. The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some...
Palo Alto, CASilicon Valley

LA’s Lemonade closes its restaurants in Palo Alto, Walnut Creek

Five years after opening in the Bay Area, the trendsetting Lemonade restaurant group has closed its locations in Palo Alto and Walnut Creek. That leaves San Francisco as the only option for South Bay and East Bay residents who had become fans of the eatery’s seasonal salads and creative lemonades.
Los Angeles, CAhwchronicle.com

Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel renovates hotel to housing

Sportsmen’s Lodge, a Studio City hotel from the 1880s, resumed the renovation process that it began in 2019. The hotel will be renamed to The Residences at Sportsmen’s Lodge. Project Roomkey, a program providing shelter to homeless people, spearheaded the conversion. The renovation, originally scheduled for completion in June 2021,...
Lifestyleyourvalley.net

Crescent Hotels & Resorts opens Westin Tempe hotel

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management company, recently announced the grand opening of Westin Tempe. The hotel at 11 E. Seventh St. in downtown Tempe has 290 guest rooms and 18 suites, and has Westin’s signature Heavenly Beds, according to a release. A state-of-the-art fitness center is accessible 24/7...
TravelTravelPulse

Waikiki Beach Marriott Debuts Property-Wide Multi-Million-Dollar Reimagination

WHY IT RATES: Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa unveils 1,310 fully refreshed guest rooms and suites, lobby and public areas, Royal Kaila Spa and its piece de resistance, the new one-acre Queensbreak pool and open-air amenity deck; featuring two luxurious pools, kids’ play area with water features, entertainment areas, poolside bar and a new outdoor dining option. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brings its heartfelt luxury to the City of Light

Kimpton St Honoré Paris, the first opening in France for IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury boutique brand, has officially opened its doors bringing creative flair and heartfelt service to a 1917 Art Nouveau building. The new hotel is located in the Opera district, a stone's throw from Place Vendôme, the Paris Opera, Faubourg St Honoré & the Tuileries Gardens.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

Hotel F&B is Following Two Cs Post-Pandemic: Careful and Creative

In the wake of the coronavirus, and the issues it created—including a labor shortage—hoteliers are working to get their arms around food and beverage service. That topic, and many more, were discussed by a quartet of industry professionals during a recent Profit Talks webcast moderated by David Eisen, HotStats’ Director of Hotel Intelligence, Americas. Joining him were Lisa Carlson, SVP of Operations, Chesapeake Hospitality; Janine Williams, CEO and founder, Impulsify, which creates grab-and-go spaces for hotels; Devin Burns, VP of Rooms, Food & Beverage, Omni Hotels & Resorts; and Ron Loman, SVP of Operations, Real Hospitality.
LifestyleHawaii Magazine

Discover Island History and Unparalleled Luxury at Maui’s Haʻikū House

Nestled amongst the quaint neighborhoods and farms that take up much of Maui’s upcountry town of Haʻikū—Pāʻia’s less busy, more homey counterpart—is one of Maui’s most luxurious short-term rentals. Perched at the top of a long driveway, this hale (house) on the hill is steeped in history and sits regally on a 20-acre lot, which guests can roam for hours on end. The land was originally deeded to Reverend Richard Armstrong in 1848 by King Kamehameha III and went through a litany of wealthy owners—such as sugar kingpin Henry Baldwin and notable philanthropist Athalie Clark—who all added their own touches to the estate before being bought by its current owners in 2015. Welcome to the Haʻikū House.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Nikko Style Niseko HANAZONO Hotel to Open in 2024

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that it will open the Nikko Style Niseko HANAZONO hotel in 2024. The hotel will be located in Niseko, Hokkaido, a world-famous ski resort in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. The company has contracted with Fujita Corporation to manage the new property.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Arbor Lodging Partners Acquires AC Hotel in the Heart of Downtown Phoenix to Add to National Portfolio

Chicago-based hotel investment and management company, Arbor Lodging Partners, is proud to announce today its latest acquisition and first expansion into the Phoenix market, with AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown. Located in the lively, bustling downtown that has been experiencing rapid growth and development in recent years, the AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown boasts 199 luxurious rooms and suites, along with its AC Lounge and the AC Kitchen, which offers a European-Style breakfast and can also accommodate special culinary events; along with various meeting spaces for the return of business travel. With this latest acquisition, Arbor Lodging Partners continues to play a leading role in the hospitality industry, most recently being honored by the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) with the Merger & Acquisition of the Year 2020 award for its substantial 12-hotel portfolio acquisition in January of 2020.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
lajollamom

20 Best Southern California Beach Hotels and Resorts

This curated selection of the best Southern California beach hotels and resorts will help you decide where to stay on the stunning coastline between San Diego and Santa Barbara. These hotels and resorts also cater to a variety of needs, be it an adults-only getaway, a supervised kids’ club, full-service...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The Laptop-Free Hotel Lounge

As with all things COVID-19, it’s time to rethink how your hotel gets the most out of its public spaces, Specifically, the hotel lounge, often part of the lobby, will return post-pandemic as a key point of differentiation for properties. People will yearn to socialize and have the experience of meeting new people from different places. As a vibrant space, bustling with both locals and out-of-towners, this venue allows hoteliers to increase guest socialization, so as to heighten satisfaction and possibly drive additional F&B revenues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy