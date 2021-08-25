Pacific Hotel Management to Open The Westin Palo Alto Following 18-Month Renovation
Pacific Hotel Management will celebrate the grand re-opening of The Westin Palo Alto following the completion of a year and a half, multi-million dollar transformation. Beginning September 1st, guests will enjoy all that The Westin Palo Alto has to offer. The hotel is located in the heart of Silicon Valley with unparalleled access to museums, Stanford Shopping Center, golf courses, gardens and the renowned Stanford University.www.hospitalitynet.org
Comments / 0