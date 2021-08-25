Transforming the legal profession: smart solutions to drive hospitality’s next tech revolution
Technology is transforming every aspect of the hospitality industry, from online booking, guest apps and in-stay experiences to management tools, industry analytics and more. One crucial area that is often overlooked however, is a hotel’s legal department. While this is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of a company’s structure, many legal processes and procedures are still completed manually.www.hospitalitynet.org
Comments / 0