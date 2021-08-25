Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Transforming the legal profession: smart solutions to drive hospitality’s next tech revolution

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Technology is transforming every aspect of the hospitality industry, from online booking, guest apps and in-stay experiences to management tools, industry analytics and more. One crucial area that is often overlooked however, is a hotel’s legal department. While this is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of a company’s structure, many legal processes and procedures are still completed manually.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Tech#Big Data#Software#Radisson Hotel Group#Artificial Intelligence#Emma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Economyitprotoday.com

Digital Transformation Success in the Data Age

The amount of data your company is generating has likely grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years — but the tools and strategies to analyze that data and put it to use have not necessarily expanded to match. If you’re going through a digital transformation, putting those...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 27 August 2021

Hotel Grand Chancellor Transacted for AUD10.9 Million in Australia. Singapore-based Hotel Grand Central Limited (“HGC”) has announced the sale of the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Palm Cove, Queensland, Australia. Originally valued at AUD9.3 million as at 31 December 2020 by Canada-based Colliers International, the property was acquired by a third party for AUD10.9 million. HGC stated that the transaction allows the group to realise its investment in this property which had recorded a net loss of AUD814,000 in 2020 due to the property’s challenging outlook. The group stated the net proceeds would be placed into interest-bearing bank term deposits, pending future investment opportunities. The group has also stated that they are currently working with an architect to explore the development of a land plot in Christchurch. Acquired in 2019, the new property is expected to be a mixed-used development, and would feature a hotel, carpark, retail stores and office spaces.
Businessmartechseries.com

Heritage Global Partners, ViciNFT Launch Alliance for NFT and Digital Asset Management

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc., has formed an alliance with ViciNFT Corporation, a leading provider of non-fungible token (“NFT”) creation and management, smart contracts, blockchain technology development, and cryptocurrency-based auction management services, to co-market and co-manage NFT auctions utilizing ViciNFT Corporation’s enterprise digital asset management and blockchain engineering services.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The hybrid work revolution is already transforming economies

Even in the 19th century, workers were beginning to resent the grind of office life. "You don't know how wearisome it is to breathe the air of four pent walls without relief, day after day," British essayist Charles Lamb wrote in a letter to poet William Wordsworth back in 1822, railing against his toil in the East India Company's office in Leadenhall Street, London.
Businessaithority.com

Sitel Group Completes Acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Creating a Leading Global CX Provider

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that Sitel Group® has successfully completed the all-cash acquisition of SYKES in accordance with the merger agreement. This highly complementary combination creates a leading global CX (customer experience) player with a wide breadth and depth of services, strong client relationships and considerable opportunities for employees worldwide. The acquisition – the terms of which were a purchase price of $54 per share, representing a premium of 31.2% over SYKES’ closing price on June 17, 2021 and valuing the deal at approximately $2.2 billion on a fully diluted basis – was announced on June 18, 2021 and was subsequently approved by SYKES shareholders in a Special Meeting on August 24, 2021. Effective today, SYKES has become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Business Travel Continues Moving Forward But Uncertainty Around Variants Impacts More Accelerated Recovery

Alexandria, VA – The business travel industry continues to report an overall willingness and optimism about the return to business travel. However, the rise of the Delta variant and other variants has become a cause for uncertainty and increased concern over the past month. This is according to the latest poll from The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) – the world’s largest business travel association and worldwide leader in education, research, networking, and advocacy for the industry.
Marketshospitalitynet.org

Understanding the Security Risks of Your Hotel’s PMS Data Hosting Environment

Data security has come under greater scrutiny for all businesses in recent years, with larger fines and penalties being awarded for contemporary data breaches. This issue is only compounding as digital transactions take precedence over physical exchanges, and third-party partnerships become more important to maintain operations. Choosing the right partner and hosting environment for your property can be complicated, but the property-management system (PMS) selected will play a critical role in securing your confidential data.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Nayara Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Bring Revenue Science to Its Growing Portfolio

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today its new partnership with Nayara Resorts, beginning with the implementation of IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) at two of the hotel group’s boutique resorts: Nayara Gardens and Nayara Springs by Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano National Park.
AustraliaZDNet

Tech council of Australia brings the digital generation to the policy forefront

Technology is central to nearly every aspect of our lives — even more so in the post-COVID world we're all stumbling towards. For individuals, it's the key to maintaining connections with family and friends. For employees, it's the basis for communication, collaboration, and productivity. For many organizations, it's currently the only way to engage with customers and suppliers. And finally, for government agencies, it's the primary mechanism for delivering services, updates, and information.
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Clearpay Introduces Merchant Analytics Solution Clearpay iQ

an established Buy Now, Pay Later payments platform (known as Afterpay (ASX: APT) outside the UK/Europe), has launched its new merchant analytics solution, Clearpay iQ. With this new tool, brands are able to gain access to customer-centric analytics in order assist with optimizing investment and fueling growth. The Clearpay...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Orbital Insight Intros Supply Chain Intelligence Tool for Enterprise, Government Agencies; Kevin O’Brien Quoted

Geospatial analytics company Orbital Insight has launched its Supply Chain Intelligence tool designed to unveil hidden risks, track upstream and downstream activities and detect movement patterns across specific areas over time. The platform uses artificial intelligence, multisource data and location analytics to help organizations and government agencies can uncover global...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UN launches peacekeeping digital transformation strategy

The United Nations (UN) has published a digital strategy for peacekeeping, setting out how technology can enable missions to be more effective and enhance the security and safety of peacekeepers. The Strategy for the digital transformation of UN peacekeeping highlights how technology can be used as an enabler to help...
BusinessCIO

Driving transformation in a world of ongoing disruption

No sector has been more disrupted than transportation due to the global pandemic. In fact, the only certainty for the sector is constant change for the foreseeable future. In response, the industry is now looking to technology to build business resiliency to survive and thrive regardless of what’s ahead. New technologies such as AI, robotics, autonomous vehicles, leveraging partner ecosystems and developing digital platforms are critical.
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Why 5G is the MVP of the healthcare tech revolution

The impact of Covid, vaccine technology and hot topics such as Obamacare and NHS privatisation creep will all have an obvious future effect on healthcare around the world. Perhaps overlooked though is the potential power of a relatively nascent technology: 5G. In a recent report on 5G in medical devices,...
Electronicsdig-in.com

How IoT is driving insurance digital transformation

From smart home devices and connected vehicles to wearable health monitoring devices, the Internet of Things has had a transformative impact across market sectors, and insurance is no different. Globally, about 127 new devices are connected to the internet every second. Insurers are now in a better position to leverage the opportunities that come with this new tide of global digital expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy