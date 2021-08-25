Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

German business confidence dips for second consecutive month

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bcCJXEO00

German business confidence has declined for the second consecutive month as concerns about lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic and supply bottlenecks cloud companies' outlook, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday.

The Ifo institute said its confidence index for Europe's biggest economy dropped to 99.4 points in August from 100.7 in July. While executives' assessment of their current situation improved, their outlook for the next six months was significantly worse.

“Concerns are growing in the hospitality and tourism sectors in particular,” Ifo said. “Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products in manufacturing and worries about rising infection numbers are putting a strain on the economy.”

On Tuesday, official statistics showed that the German economy grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported. This year’s second quarter saw coronavirus infections flare up again and then decline to a very low level, prompting authorities to relax many restrictions, while the country’s vaccination campaign picked up speed.

At the same time, though, the economy was hit by supply chain problems including disruption caused by a ship blocking the Suez Canal and delays in the production and delivery of microchips.

Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, said this week it expects the economy to grow “significantly more strongly” over the summer as a result of loosened pandemic restrictions. New infections are now rising steadily, powered by the delta variant, but new lockdown measures aren't expected.

The Ifo survey is based on monthly responses from about 9,000 companies across the German business spectrum.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

385K+
Followers
97K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ifo Institute#Bundesbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Businessinvesting.com

German inflation outpaces average wage growth in second quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation outpaced wage growth in the second quarter as rising price pressures caused by an economic recovery and supply bottlenecks in manufacturing reduced the spending power of consumers, data showed on Monday. Agreed wages, including one-off payments, rose by 1.9% on average from April to June...
BusinessCNBC

Euro zone sentiment eases more than expected in August

Euro zone economic sentiment eased more than expected in August from a record high in July, hit by a sharp drop in optimism in France and the Netherlands. The European Commission's economic sentiment index, released on Monday, eased to 117.5 in August from an all-time high of 119.0 in July.
EconomyArkansas Online

Germany's growth outlook wanes

Germany's economic recovery is coming under threat from a persistent global supply squeeze and rising coronavirus numbers. A key measure of business confidence in Europe's largest economy by the Munich-based Ifo institute slipped to 99.4 in August from 100.7 in July. The drop was bigger than economists had predicted. "It's...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/USD drops as German consumer confidence slows

The world's most traded currency pair was trading lower on Thursday, as data from Germany showed that consumer confidence was slowing. According to the Gfk index, Europe’s largest economy reported that consumer confidence fell from -0.4 to -1.2 in August. This comes as analysts had forecasted a decline to -0.7,...
Public Healthkfgo.com

German business morale falls as rising COVID cases cloud outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) – German business morale fell for the second month running in August as companies took a dimmer view about the coming months in Europe’s largest economy due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks, a survey showed on Wednesday. The Ifo institute said its business climate...
MarketsWDEZ 101.9 FM

European stocks inch higher ahead of German business sentiment data

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares seen holding tight to record levels: Reuters poll

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks will hold around current record levels for the rest of 2021, supported by stellar earnings while worries around U.S. monetary policy tightening, German elections and a Chinese regulatory crackdown will cap gains, a Reuters poll found. The Reuters poll of 18 fund managers, strategists and...
EconomyShareCast

German economy grows more than initially estimated in Q2

The German economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter as coronavirus restrictions eased, according to figures released on Tuesday by Destatis. German GDP growth for the three months to June was revised up to 1.6% quarter-on-quarter from an initial estimate of 1.5%, having contracted 2.0% in the first quarter of the year.
Economyabc17news.com

German economy grew 1.6% in 2nd quarter, revised upward

BERLIN (AP) — Official statistics show that Germany’s economy grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported. The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that the gain followed a decline of 2% in the first quarter. In preliminary figures at the end of July, it had reported second-quarter growth of 1.5% following a first-quarter drop of 2.1%. Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, said in its monthly report on Monday that it expects the economy to grow “significantly more strongly” over the summer as a result of loosened pandemic restrictions.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone business boom roared on in August -PMI

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Business activity in the euro zone grew strongly this month, only dipping from July's two-decade high monthly pace, as a rapid COVID-19 vaccination drive allowed more firms to reopen and customers to venture out, a survey showed. Without ongoing supply chain disruptions, activity could have...
EconomyShareCast

US economy cools more sharply than expected in August, surveys indicate

US economic activity slowed more sharply than expected last month as the Delta variant of Covid-19 hit demand for services and supply chain disruptions hit record highs, the results of two closely-followed surveys revealed. IHS Markit's services sector Purchasing Managers's Index slipped from a reading of 59.9 for July to...
Marketsactionforex.com

Pound Rebounds on Strong Manufacturing PMI

The British pound has started the new trading week in positive territory. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3672, up 0.37% on the day. The UK Flash PMI reports for August were mixed. Manufacturing PMI was down slightly, to 60.1 (July final: 60.4). Although a 5-month low, this read indicates strong expansion as it is well above the neutral 50-level. Consumer demand remains strong, but manufacturers are having trouble keeping up due to shortages of raw materials.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Edge Higher; German GDP Rebounds

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to edge higher at the open Tuesday, helped by a strong handover from Wall Street after the full approval of a Covid-19 vaccine as well as signs of strong German growth. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany...
Economymix929.com

German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Activity in Germany’s manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Bundesbank expects strong economic growth from Germany in summer

Frankfurt (Germany), Aug 23 (EFE) .- The Bundesbank expects strong economic growth in the German economy in summer, higher than in spring, and forecasts an average inflation of over 2% in Germany until mid-2022, partly due to Extraordinary statistical effects that will disappear in December. In their monthly bulletin for...
BusinessTelegraph

Eurozone recovery hit by supply chain chaos

The eurozone’s economic recovery may have passed its peak as a closely watched indicator of activity showed slowing momentum amid chaos across global supply chains. Growth in the services sector outpaced the manufacturing expansion for the first time since the start of the pandemic according to IHS Markit, buoyed by reopening activity across the continent.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Growth in French business activity eased in August compared to July, according to initial forecasts in a monthly survey, as problems with supplies of goods and COVID-19 health protocols impacted trade. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for France's dominant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy