Uniontown, PA

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park In Uniontown Returning For 18th Season

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Have you had enough of summer and you’re looking forward to spooky season?

You’re in luck and you can kick off the season with a good scream.

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown will return for its 18th season.

This year, there will be new attractions like a mine shaft, a mega corn maze, and a stage with an animatronic show.

The scream park is also adding new positions and hiring more seasonal workers.

You can check out details, prices, and more on their website .

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park begins on September 10.

