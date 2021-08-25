Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park In Uniontown Returning For 18th Season
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Have you had enough of summer and you’re looking forward to spooky season?
You’re in luck and you can kick off the season with a good scream.
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown will return for its 18th season.
This year, there will be new attractions like a mine shaft, a mega corn maze, and a stage with an animatronic show.
The scream park is also adding new positions and hiring more seasonal workers.
You can check out details, prices, and more on their website .
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park begins on September 10.
