Friday saw the major US stock market indices, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100, close at new record highs. There has been a strong long-term bull market in US stocks but comments by Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, to the effect that QE tapering should begin as expected before 2022 but there will be no hurry to raise interest rates after that, helped push the market higher. It is likely that the coming days will see higher prices in these stock market indices.