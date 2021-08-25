Cancel
Carroll County, IA

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to be Held This Week

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll County residents are again being offered an opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carroll County Public Health offices now located within St. Anthony Regional Hospital on the second floor corridor, directly south of St. Anthony cafeteria, between Wolfe Eye Clinic (formerly St. Anthony Eye Clinic) and the Iowa Heart Center. Moderna, Pfizer, and J & J vaccines will be available for either the first or second dose. Third doses will not be available at this clinic. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are appreciated. Call (712) 794-5408 to schedule. Masks are required. Please bring your insurance card if you have one. Vaccines are free of charge but an administration fee is sent to insurance, if you have it.

