Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Brown Butter Cherry Tomato Fettuccine Alfredo.

halfbakedharvest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Creamy Brown Butter Cherry Tomato Fettuccine Alfredo. THE best any night of the week pasta to enjoy with all the late summer tomatoes. I’m taking a classic pasta recipe and updating it with a rich and creamy sauce, burst cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil and sage. Every twirl of pasta has delicious flavors that melt in your mouth. It’s the simplest, creamiest bowl of fettuccine Alfredo. Fancy enough for the weekend, but easy enough to make any night of the week. And most importantly – it’s delicious!

www.halfbakedharvest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry Tomatoes#Canned Tomatoes#Food Drink#Hbh#Cherry Tomato Pasta#Instagram#Parmesan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SKILLET

Super easy and tasty, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet has all the fun flavors of the sandwich but without the bun!. I absolutely love Philly Cheesesteaks but sometimes we are not always in the mood for sandwiches. Naturally low carb and keto-friendly, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet is a great option to satisfy those Philly cheesesteak cravings without all the bread. Mixed with peppers, cheese and beef, you really can't go wrong with this one. This is really an easy and tasty meal that the whole family will love. If you are looking for a tried-and-true 30 minute dinner to get onto your table during those busy weekdays, then you have to try my Philly Cheesesteak Skillet recipe.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
eatwell101.com

15-Minute Cream Cheese Spinach Chicken Pasta

Creamy Spinach Chicken Pasta – This cream cheese spinach chicken pasta recipe comes together quickly and summarizes what “total comfort food dinner” really means. Made with farfalle pasta, rotisserie or leftover chicken, spinach, spices, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan, you can make this incredible chicken pasta dinner in less than 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Recipeswilliams-sonoma.com

The Weeknight Chicken Dinner We Love

As the end of summer draws near, the kids are making their way back to school (we hope), and we look for life’s rhythm to find it’s pace again, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of our most beloved weeknight recipes. Every day this week, we’ll share one of our favorite easy recipes that make us feel both cozy and content. This creamy, flavorful chicken sauté requires no cookware other than a large fry pan to prepare. If you don’t have any leftover rice or potatoes in your fridge, just pick up a loaf of your favorite bread from the bakery and dinner is served.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Creamy Egg Salad (Without Mayo)

Egg salad makes a quick and easy high-protein lunch, but it's not always the best option due to the addition of mayonnaise. While the condiment adds a dose of creaminess, it also adds plenty of calories, too. Thankfully, there's another great option for giving egg salad its signature creamy texture without using mayo: Greek yogurt.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Cold Coconut Cake

It is a perfect cake for all coconut lovers! You will adore this creamy dessert – especially if you are a fan of the popular Italian cookies: Raffaello coconut balls. This cake is a creamy light coconut flavored cake, which is served cold. You can prepare this cake without putting too much effort – because you can buy basic sponge cake base and simply make the filling. It is an ideal cake for all coconut lovers! You can surprise your family for weekends, holidays, and other occasions with this easy and very delicious coconut and white chocolate cake.
RecipesFox11online.com

Grandma Carol's Tuna Salad

For more information on Keeney Home Services and everything they have to offer visit keeneyhomeservices.com. Large Can Tuna (Starkist Solid White Albacore Tuna) Bring water to boil and cook noodles till tender. Chop onion and celery. Rinse with cold water and drain noodles well, it's best when noodles are cold and dry. In mixing bowl, add macaroni, celery, onion, and miracle whip. After mixing well, add in peas and tuna. Season with salt, pepper and garlic salt. Serve cold.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

The Ultimate Trader Joe’s Grilled Cheese

One of my favorite things about Trader Joe’s is their brilliant way of sprucing up everyday ingredients. For example, focaccia on its own is delicious. But focaccia packed with roasted tomatoes and Parmesan? Now that’s unbeatable. The fact that you can buy it ready-made at TJ’s is just *chef’s kiss.*
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Chocolate Zucchini Banana Cake with Vanilla Coffee Frosting.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. The best and (easiest) Chocolate Zucchini Banana Cake with Vanilla Coffee Frosting. No fuss, super quick to mix up, and SO DELICIOUS! Yes, that pretty much sums up this zucchini banana cake. It’s the perfect simple cake to bake up this weekend and use up all that summer zucchini! With over-ripe bananas, zucchini, salted butter, and a good amount of creamy vanilla coffee frosting this is sure to become a favorite. Perfect as an afternoon snack or a late-night dessert.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Energy Bites Recipe

Craving peanut butter cookies but too lazy to make them? We've got you covered with these peanut butter energy bites. They are similar to the creamy cookie, but take a fraction of the time to make. Plus, they only require three simple, better-for-you ingredients. Chances are all of these ingredients are sitting in your pantry waiting to be used.
Recipes101 Cookbooks

Flourless Chocolate Cake

If you’ve never baked a flourless chocolate cake, please consider this serious encouragement. Not much of a baker? This is the cake that can change your mind. It’s a classic. Nearly every great baker I know has a version in their repertoire. Likely because it’s relatively simple to make, uses a short list of ingredients, and is a legit showstopper.
RecipesNew England Today

Bread and Butter Pickles

This simple bread and butter pickles recipe is both excellent and tasty. Total Time: 30 minutes (plus brining) 6 quarts thinly sliced, well-scrubbed, unpeeled cucumbers. 1 teaspoon turmeric (optional) Instructions. Combine sliced cucumbers and onions in a large shallow pan. Sprinkle pickling salt over all and mix in with your...
RecipesThe Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for apricot and blackcurrant batter pudding

Lightly but thoroughly butter a shallow baking dish about 25cm in diameter. Sprinkle it with caster sugar. Set the oven at 200C/gas mark 6. Halve and stone 400g of ripe apricots. Top and tail 200g of blackcurrants and add them to the apricots. Finely grate a small lemon over the fruit and toss gently to mix. Break 4 eggs into a jug blender or food processor, then add 75g of plain flour, 85g of caster sugar, 250ml of double cream and 225ml of full-cream milk. Process briefly, just enough to mix the ingredients together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy