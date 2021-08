The Hedge Fund industry continues to impress in 2021. The industry posted its best first-half performance since 1999, according to Hedge Fund Research. Hedge Fund Research’s main Fund Weighted Composite Index gained 10% in the first six months of 2021. Moreover, the hedge fund performance has been robust globally, including in the UK. In the UK, the majority of the hedge funds are based in London and the top 50 hedge fund companies account for more than $430 billion in assets under management. Let’s take a look at the top 10 UK hedge funds in 2021.