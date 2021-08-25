Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Keep Your Head Up, Side Sleepers: This Viral Pillow Supports Your Neck for a Better Night’s Rest

By Brigid Barber
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScouting Report: This cube shaped pillow is perfect for side-sleepers thanks to its design which helps support the space between your neck and your shoulders. For many years, I have been on a quest for a better night’s sleep. I sleep well, but not the best. And the main problem is how I sleep. As a frequent side sleeper, I have found that I scrunch up my shoulders to my ears just moments after my head hits the pillow. This has resulted in discomfort, neck pain, and honestly, terrible posture. My habit of moving my shoulders up to support my head throughout the night was something I thought I had to live with but then I heard about the Pillow Cube Classic. After trying it out, I can say that now, my neck and head are supported whenever I doze off, and my posture has definitely improved.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepers#Pillows#Neck Pain#Wayfair#Target#Kohls
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsCBS News

Arthritis and sleep: How to get a better night's rest

According to the Arthritis Foundation, as many as 80% of people living with arthritis have trouble sleeping at night, and sometimes that can create a cycle of insomnia and pain. Dr. George Cyril, a physiatrist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss how to manage arthritis and sleep.
Posted by
Apartment Therapy

This Luxurious Find Actually Helps Me Sleep Better and Wake Up Feeling More Energized

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Now that I’m in my thirties, adequate sleep is one of those things I simply won’t sacrifice. I make it a point to get a full eight hours of zzz’s (yes, even on weeknights) because I feel like I’m running on E without adequate rest. Over the years, I’ve learned that calling it a night involves so much more than plopping your head on the pillow and drifting off. You need quality sheets, a cozy comforter, and (according to experts) total darkness. One way to achieve the latter? Sleep masks. After trying out several for our Best List, I totally fell in love with the lustrous silk sleep mask and pillowcase set from Cilque. Yep, going to bed just got oh-so bougie, and I’m loving it!
LifestylePosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Swear This Memory Foam Pillow 'Relieves Neck Pain in Days' — and It's on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been suffering from neck pain, it may mean you're in need of a new set of pillows. Your pillow could be worn out or simply not made to provide the right kind of support for you overnight. Rather than continue to subject yourself to discomfort while sleeping, it's worth testing out the Uttu Sandwich Memory Foam Pillow that's designed to combat neck, back, and shoulder pain while it's on sale at Amazon.
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

I Had Trouble Sleeping Through the Night Until I Discovered This White Noise Machine

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a complicated relationship with sleep. I don’t consider myself a good sleeper at all. I wake up at odd hours, find it nearly impossible to sleep late (even during the weekend), and I don’t know the meaning of a decent nap. If I take a nap, you might as well count me out for the rest of the day. There’s no balance whatsoever. Lately, my biggest concern has been sleeping through the night, since there are many days when I don’t wake up feeling rested. I’ve tried leaving the TV on until it turns off with a timer, making music playlists, and even thinking about imaginary scenarios until I eventually fall asleep. Unfortunately, none of it has been consistent. It was beyond time for me to experiment with something new (at least, new to me). Given the opportunity to try the White Noise Machine from Tuft & Needle + Snooz, I had everything to gain and nothing to lose.
Workoutsactionnewsnow.com

End your day with stretches for a better night's sleep

Do you wake up in the middle of the night feeling an ache in your back or stiffness in your shoulders? Or do you have a hard time falling asleep because your mind is racing?. Not only is a good night's sleep important for energy and focus, but it's especially important for a strong immune system and fighting off infection.
Kidsromper.com

What To Do If Your Kid’s Sleeping Habits Are Keeping You Up At Night

Ah, sleep. It’s peaceful, necessary, and restorative. But getting (and keeping) your little ones down for the night is universally recognized as one of the biggest parenting struggles out there. As parents, we know all about the patience and practice it takes to nail down a sleep schedule that works for your squad.
AmazonDaily Beast

This Waterproof Notepad Keeps Me From Forgetting All My Best Ideas

Scouting Report: The AquaNotes waterproof notepad sticks to the wall so I can jot down any idea that comes mid-shower. I use it to keep track of story pitches, to-do list items, and important reminders that I definitely would forget otherwise. Like most people, I get a lot of ideas—and...
LifestyleThrive Global

Sleeping Tips After a Long Night Out

You’ve let your hair down and had a well-deserved night out. It’s been a long evening, and there’s no better feeling than knowing that your bed is waiting for you at home. Sounds good, right? But unfortunately, the thought of sleeping after a night out is easier said than done for some of us. Whether you’ve had a sophisticated dinner or danced the night away, the restlessness can set in the minute you try to settle down. Even if you don’t struggle to nod off initially, you’ll probably feel exhausted in the morning from a bad night’s sleep.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Is the new Hapi Pillow your ticket to happier sleep?

We thought we’d seen every type of sleep pillow there was, but here comes the Hapi Pillow with its misshapen-cloud looks and dual-height profile for enhanced comfort. Health Active Products Inc, which makes the newly launched Hapi Pillow, refers to this patented and unique 3D ergonomic design as ‘the new shape of sleep’, and it’ll probably make you do a double take.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Stylish, Roll-Away Futon Mattress Has Been a Lifesaver When I Need an Extra Bed in a Pinch

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Most of us are familiar with impromptu sleepovers. They can happen for a number of reasons: Relatives showing up on a whim, having to accommodate friends who prefer to crash after a night out, or needing to house a family friend for a night while they’re passing through town. Whatever the case may be, having a cozy place for guests to sleep will be beneficial to you. Sure, there’s always the couch, but you don’t want it to wear down over time. An extra mattress is incredibly useful, but don’t think it’s impossible to have a spare just because you live in a small space. Air mattresses aren’t the only viable option, and the MAXYOYO Cotton Futon proves it.
ccenterdispatch.com

Best sleeping tips for heading back to work this fall

(BPT) - After summer breaks and trips are over, it’s time for everyone to head back to their regular routines of work and school. While getting back on schedule can be a hard adjustment, re-establishing a good sleep routine can also be challenging. According to a recent study conducted by SleepScore Labs, 68% of Americans are sleeping less than the recommended seven hours per night for optimal health. What could be the contributing cause?
ElectronicsT3.com

Eight Sleep Pod Pro mattress review: water-cooled genius

The Eight Sleep Pod Pro mattress is one of the best mattresses I've ever slept on. The first thing that drew me to it, as a gadget fan, was that it links to an app. This app gives you a nightly sleep report, from your heart rate and breathing to what time you fell asleep and the stages of sleep you went through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy