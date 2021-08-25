Keep Your Head Up, Side Sleepers: This Viral Pillow Supports Your Neck for a Better Night’s Rest
Scouting Report: This cube shaped pillow is perfect for side-sleepers thanks to its design which helps support the space between your neck and your shoulders. For many years, I have been on a quest for a better night’s sleep. I sleep well, but not the best. And the main problem is how I sleep. As a frequent side sleeper, I have found that I scrunch up my shoulders to my ears just moments after my head hits the pillow. This has resulted in discomfort, neck pain, and honestly, terrible posture. My habit of moving my shoulders up to support my head throughout the night was something I thought I had to live with but then I heard about the Pillow Cube Classic. After trying it out, I can say that now, my neck and head are supported whenever I doze off, and my posture has definitely improved.www.thedailybeast.com
