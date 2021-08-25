Cancel
Louisville, KY

New school community center to help meet basic needs for Louisville students

 4 days ago

After a year of planning, an idea to help local students is coming to fruition at Newburg Middle School. Thanks to a group of community partners, the Student Achievement Community Center (SACC) is set to open Wednesday morning.

The school converted an old mailroom into a place where students and their families can pick up items like school supplies, clothes, hygiene products and food - anything that may be a barrier to students getting their education. The room also has a washer and dryer, for anyone who doesn't have access to one.

"This place is essentially a game-changer for our students and our families," said Ronnie Stoner, the youth service coordinator for Newburg Middle School.

Companies like Amazon, Lowe's, Meijer, California Closet and Zappos donated money and items to SACC to make sure it's always stocked.

The school is still looking for community partners and donors. If you are able to help, you can contact Stoner at 502-313-4509.

