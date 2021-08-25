Cancel
Two-Step Vegan Chickpea Tuna Salad Sandwiches

By Andrea Soranidis
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis simple salad recipe from The Vegan Bean Cookbook gets its signature fishy taste thanks to finely chopped nori. And it’s easily adaptable! Add in your favorite seasonings, finely chopped olives or roasted peppers, and layer with hummus and avocado onto sandwiches. What you need:. 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed...

#Vegan Food#Tuna Salad#Chickpea#Two Step#Food Drink#Vegnews Magazine
