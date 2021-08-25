Dive Into Pumpkin Spice Season with These 11 Vegan Pumpkin Spice Flavored Foods and Drinks

The date was Monday, August 2, 2021. Six o’clock was rolling around, and we were just about to shut down our laptops and head off to enjoy two more hours of summertime sunshine when an email came through. The subject: Oh my Gourd! Pumpkin Spice is Coming! Then, another: Starbucks Introduces NEW Non-Dairy Pumpkin Spice Creamer. And another. And another. Vegan pumpkin-flavored products are now predating the iconic PSL, and we’re still in our sustainably made swimsuits. Ready or not, pumpkin spice is here until January. From dairy-free cream cheese to coffee creamer and caramels, here are 11 vegan pumpkin spice products you can get right now.