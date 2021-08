This is the time of year I read reminders about planting a cover crop in my vegetable garden, to improve my soil for next year. I consider it, then decide I don’t have enough available space to make it worthwhile. I would need to plant cover crop seeds and keep them watered regularly for at least a month. This year, I didn’t plant much in my vegetable garden area: a row of edible pod peas, a couple of tomato plants, Swiss chard, and a few annual flowers. Most of the bed remained covered with last fall’s chopped leaves. Maybe this should finally be a cover crop year, I thought.