Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Laura Pauline Sawyer Foster

Daily Advance
 6 days ago

Laura Pauline Sawyer Foster, 99, passed away peacefully in her home on August 22, 2021, surrounded by family. Born in Old Trap, NC she was the daughter of the late Willie H. Sawyer and Sophie F. Kight. She was the widow of Johnnie Burgess Foster. She was predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters. She was a 50+ year member of Berkley Chapter No. 52 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper. Survivors include her children, Phillip W. Foster (Taunia), Rodney L. Foster (Peggy), Joan Foster Moore (Tommy) and a sister, Thelma Forbes of Portsmouth, VA. Seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren: 2 great-great grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. Tom Mercer will officiate. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 360 Hickory Rd. E, Chesapeake VA 23322 or Berkley Chapter No. 52, Order of the Eastern Star. 2216 Old Greenbrier Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23325. A special thanks to Samantha Savage, who provided special support, care and comfort to her while she was with us. We also wish the thank Frankee Miller, a special friend for her visits and friendship. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian O’Donnell, MD, the staff of ComfortCare Home Health and Hospice and the staff of Chesapeake Regional Hospital for their help and support during this time.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pauline#Brothers And Sisters#Friendship#Home Health#Berkley Chapter No#The Eastern Star#Family#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Gambier, OHMount Vernon News

Lynn Agapi-Gilligan

GAMBIER – There will be a celebration of the life of Lynn Agapi-Gilligan on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in our backyard at 401 Gaskin Ave., Gambier, at 5 p.m. To honor those who are immunocompromised as Lynn has been, we will hold the service outside. We ask you to wear a mask and if you are unvaccinated we ask you to keep a very safe distance. Please dress casually because we surely will. To those of you who have known Lynn,you already know that she was devoted, determined, compassionate, and fierce. Lynn was born to be a social worker and she graduated with a Masters of Social Work from the University of Louisville. She then spent the next 34 years of her life seeing to the needs of children, families, and survivors of domestic abuse. Lynn was the recipient of local and national awards for her work, but she was fulfilled by the victories of the people she served. Lynn was even more devoted to her family. She encouraged us to be the best people we can be – and she never let us forget it. Her loss leaves an immense hole in our lives. By her example we will try to fill it with kindness and love.
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Jodi Addison-Taylor

Mrs. Jodi Addison-Taylor, Delta #178, 50, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021 at Colleton Medical Center. Born August 29, 1970 in Walterboro, she was the daughter of the late Reginald H. Addison and Lynder Reeves Addison. Jodi retired as a Lieutenant from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of Maple Cane Baptist Church, where she had worked with the youth group. She had also worked with the Colleton County Coroner’s Office. She had also owned and operated “Kids Zone” Daycare in Cottageville.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
AdvocacyCape May County Herald

Fostering Love

When people complain about their families, the most common response I hear is, “You can’t pick your family.” How true for blood relatives. With my husband and I being so far from our relatives, we need family – blood relatives or not. We are grateful to be a part of our church family, which is sometimes referred to as being adopted into God's family. That is something we can choose to do, but how about children born into a family where they don’t feel loved, or worse, one that didn't genuinely want them?
Clare, MIclarecountycleaver.net

2021 Hecker-Reigle-Hughes 28th reunion

The HRH reunion resumed after a 2020 COVID hiatus on Aug 7. Organized by Kathy Dickenson, it was a congenial group with a lot of catching up to do. Present were the Dickenson family: dad Kris, mom Kathy, son Tyler and daughter Kaetlynn. Tyler will be a freshman at Clare High School this year while Kaetlynn will be a senior. (She states she fully intends to lord this over him all year.)
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Summerton, SCItem

DOROTHY PRINGLE CHOICE

Funeral services for Dorothy Pringle Choice will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St., Manning, SC 29102 with the Rev. W.T. Johnson, of Taw Caw Baptist Church, officiating and the Rev. David Brown as eulogist. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Sumter. The...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, the child actor who went missing earlier this week, has died ... law enforcement tells TMZ. The college he attended confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body ... "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."
WorldPosted by
newschain

Tributes paid to dancer found dead at property in Kettering

Tributes have been paid to a “kind, caring and thoughtful” dancer after she was found dead at a property in Kettering. Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was found by police following a report of concern for her welfare, Northamptonshire Police said. Emergency services were called to the scene in...
Sumter, SCItem

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Clarence “Butch” Katen

Butch was born and raised in Petaluma, Calif. and developed the love of dairy business at an early age. He relocated his dairy herd in 1976 to Orland, Calif. where he bought his first very own dairy in 1986. In 2004, he was excited to relocate to Tillamook, Ore. and become a member of the Tillamook County Creamery Association. Butch enjoyed dairy farming so much that you could call it his hobby. You could not find a day he wasn’t out in the fields or in a barn making sure everything was working to perfection. He took pride in his work by constantly making improvements with great detail and a very noticeable personal touch. He had an outstanding dairy and this was because of all his hard work and commitment to doing things right. He enjoyed network genetics and his full purebred register jersey herd was magnificent proof of his dedication to dairy farming. He was an entrepreneur at heart and this shined brighter as he created a successful business selling grass seed to the community. Our Heavenly Father called him home and now. Butch is now in the Land of Glory with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Norman Roberts

Services for Norman Jon Roberts, 62 will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. The family asks that anyone attending visitation please wear a mask. He died on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy