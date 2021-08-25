Laura Pauline Sawyer Foster
Laura Pauline Sawyer Foster, 99, passed away peacefully in her home on August 22, 2021, surrounded by family. Born in Old Trap, NC she was the daughter of the late Willie H. Sawyer and Sophie F. Kight. She was the widow of Johnnie Burgess Foster. She was predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters. She was a 50+ year member of Berkley Chapter No. 52 Order of the Eastern Star. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper. Survivors include her children, Phillip W. Foster (Taunia), Rodney L. Foster (Peggy), Joan Foster Moore (Tommy) and a sister, Thelma Forbes of Portsmouth, VA. Seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren: 2 great-great grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. Tom Mercer will officiate. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 360 Hickory Rd. E, Chesapeake VA 23322 or Berkley Chapter No. 52, Order of the Eastern Star. 2216 Old Greenbrier Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23325. A special thanks to Samantha Savage, who provided special support, care and comfort to her while she was with us. We also wish the thank Frankee Miller, a special friend for her visits and friendship. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian O’Donnell, MD, the staff of ComfortCare Home Health and Hospice and the staff of Chesapeake Regional Hospital for their help and support during this time.www.dailyadvance.com
Comments / 0