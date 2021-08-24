Clinton Rusich is a composer, orchestrator, and educator based in Southern California. He has scored films that have screened at over forty festivals throughout the United States and internationally. He has written music for projects produced by Sony, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, FX, Showtime and the Sci-Fi channel. His conducting credits include the Microsoft video game “Minecraft”, the AAA game “Darksiders – Genesis” as well as numerous independent films. His orchestrations and arrangements have been used by groups as varied as Wu Tang Clan, the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, the Aspen Music Festival Academy Orchestra and the Avengers Infinity War ad campaign.