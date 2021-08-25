Cancel
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski County Quorum Court approves employee pandemic pay

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulaski County justices of the peace passed an ordinance Tuesday giving bonuses to all essential, full-time county employees in recognition of their work during the covid-19 pandemic. The ordinance will give $500 to all essential, full-time county employees and $1,000 to first responders in the first pay period in September.

