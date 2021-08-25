First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 today, "pop up" afternoon storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 72 with mostly sunny skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers cannot be ruled out of Tuesday’s forecast. Wednesday is looking hot and humid. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, we will have an identical forecast. The high on Thursday will be 97 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Each night will have a low of 70.