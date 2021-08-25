Cancel
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 today, "pop up" afternoon storms

By Maddie Kirker
WTKR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Another hot summer day… We'll start our Wednesday with areas of patchy fog, especially inland and away from the coast. After a muggy start, highs will climb to the low 90s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this of year. Today's heat index values (feels like) will be near 100. Skies will feature sunshine to start with more of a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Typical summertime "pop up" storms are possible this afternoon to early evening.

www.wtkr.com

EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Hot start to the week, relief arriving soon

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday evening! Most of us were finally able to stay out of the 90s today! Unfortunately, that low-to-mid 90° heat returns for the start of the workweek. Again, expect feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Monday afternoon, a round of scattered thunderstorms...
Environmentnewschannel6now.com

Isolated pop-up showers are possible today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 72 with mostly sunny skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers cannot be ruled out of Tuesday’s forecast. Wednesday is looking hot and humid. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, we will have an identical forecast. The high on Thursday will be 97 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a copy-and-paste kind of forecast. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Each night will have a low of 70.

