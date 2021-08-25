First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 today, "pop up" afternoon storms
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Another hot summer day… We'll start our Wednesday with areas of patchy fog, especially inland and away from the coast. After a muggy start, highs will climb to the low 90s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this of year. Today's heat index values (feels like) will be near 100. Skies will feature sunshine to start with more of a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Typical summertime "pop up" storms are possible this afternoon to early evening.www.wtkr.com
