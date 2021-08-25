Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Roy Morris, Sr.

Daily Advance
 6 days ago

Roy Morris, Sr., of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this earthly life on August 18, 2021 at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Neechee & Hector Vazquez, Officiating and Minister Andrea Morris, delivering the words of comfort. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Normal Jean Morris of Elizabeth City, NC; children, Clarence Morris, Sr., (Lizette) of Sacramento, CA, Brun Morris of Elizabeth City, NC, Andrea Dale (Ivann) of Norfolk, VA and Faith Morris of Elizabeth City, NC; step-sons, Kendall Perkins (Michelle), Darnell (Denice) and Roosevelt Perkins all of Elizabeth City, NC; twenty-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Morris of Louisburg, NC, Ronald Morris (Susan) of Hertford, NC, Rosetta Foster of Winston-Salem, NC, Arthur Morris and Mickey Morris both of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Hertford, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Louisburg, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Celebration Services#Mitchell Funeral Care#Officiating#Lizette Rrb#Ivann#Professional Services#Cremations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy