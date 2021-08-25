Roy Morris, Sr., of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this earthly life on August 18, 2021 at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Neechee & Hector Vazquez, Officiating and Minister Andrea Morris, delivering the words of comfort. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Normal Jean Morris of Elizabeth City, NC; children, Clarence Morris, Sr., (Lizette) of Sacramento, CA, Brun Morris of Elizabeth City, NC, Andrea Dale (Ivann) of Norfolk, VA and Faith Morris of Elizabeth City, NC; step-sons, Kendall Perkins (Michelle), Darnell (Denice) and Roosevelt Perkins all of Elizabeth City, NC; twenty-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Morris of Louisburg, NC, Ronald Morris (Susan) of Hertford, NC, Rosetta Foster of Winston-Salem, NC, Arthur Morris and Mickey Morris both of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.