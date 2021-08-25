Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Hiawatha Sylvester

Daily Advance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration of Life for Hiawatha Sylvester will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be Thursday, August 26,2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Hiawatha was a long-time member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Weeksville and continued his Christian service as a member of Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City where he faithfully served until his passing. He would continue to serve the community during retirement as a taxi driver and a distributor of the best watermelons and cantaloupes in North Carolina. Hiawatha was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Sylvester and Sarah F. Lumsden Sylvester; brother, Robert Sylvester; sisters, Katherine Sharpe and Virginia Johnson. Hiawatha leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Lamar Sylvester (Tammy) of Fuquay-Varina, NC and their children, Brandon and Lauren and Larry Sylvester (Tomikia) of Columbia, SC. and children, Princess Sarah, Larry Jr., Jennifer, Jeremy, Timothy; sister, Ruth Glasper of Elizabeth City, NC; a dearly devoted friend and companion, Dorothy Combs of Elizabeth City, NC. Dorothy’s children and grandson lovingly adopted Nookie as their own “Papa.” He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including lifelong friends Willie “Chill Will” Gorham and Joe Felton.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Elizabeth City, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Stallings Funeral Home#Christian#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy