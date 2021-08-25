Filtering out the 'yuck factor' of wastewater in an arid U.S. West
Editor’s note: This story is part of a four-part series — "Hotter, Drier, Smarter: Managing Western Water in a Changing Climate" — about innovative approaches to water management in the U.S. West and Western tribal nations. The series is supported by The Water Desk, an independent journalism initiative based at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism. You can read the other stories in the series, along with more drinking water reporting, here.www.greenbiz.com
Comments / 0