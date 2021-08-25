Cancel
Energy Industry

Innovators in Indonesia are advancing renewable energy

By Ines Ayostina
GreenBiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indonesian government promises to almost triple the share of renewables in its energy mix in the next three years. That would reverse an investment climate in which fossil fuels saw 3 times more capital than renewable energy between 2016 and 2019. It would also require the nation’s monopoly power provider, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), to approve new projects at a rate that entrepreneurs don’t expect now. Moreover, all the distribution to customers is strictly handled by the state-owned company.

#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Energy Resources#Indonesian#Ceia#World Resources Institute#Nrel#Akuo Energy#Pln#Ipp
