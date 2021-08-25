This Cardamom Barfi Recipe Will Convert Any Fudge-Lover into an Indian Sweets Obsessive
Growing up, my mom always made us chocolate barfi during Diwali, the festival of lights. The sweet is something that is enjoyed during festive seasons throughout the year or for any celebratory occasion. This barfi recipe is rich, creamy, and will just melt in your mouth. If you love fudge, you’ll love this – the taste and texture of the version I make here resembles a vanilla fudge.www.vegetariantimes.com
Comments / 0