Chile's GNL Quintero to produce green hydrogen at regas terminal

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partners plan to invest $30mn in the project. Chilean operator GNL Quintero has teamed up with Spanish companies Enagas and Acciona Energia to produce green hydrogen at its LNG regasification terminal at Quintero Bay in Chile's Valparaiso region, the companies said on August 19. The partners plan to invest...

www.naturalgasworld.com

#Hydrogen Production#Spanish#Acciona Energia#Lng#Enap#Oman Oil#Decarbonise#Iea
