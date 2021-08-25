Chile's GNL Quintero to produce green hydrogen at regas terminal

French giant Engie is moving forward with its hydrogen plans. Its Chilean unit has filed an environmental impact assessment request for a green hydrogen industrial pilot project in Antofagasta. “The project, called HyEx – Green Hydrogen Production, considers the production of green hydrogen (26 MW) based on a water electrolysis system powered by renewable energy, whose operation is expected to start in 2025,” the company said in a statement, adding that the green hydrogen would be delivered to Enaex for the production of ammonia, an essential element for the blasting process in mining. “In the long term, and once the pilot plan is positively executed, the implementation of a large scale project would be considered, also in the Antofagasta Region, with a capacity of up to 2,000 MW of electrolysis, from which Enaex would increase its production of green ammonia, with an estimated date for the year 2030.”