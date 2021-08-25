Global Medical Polymers Market
The Global Medical Polymers Market accounted for US$ 16.01 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 32.92 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Medical polymer is a biodegradable plastics or elastomers used in healthcare and medical applications. Medical polymers are used in joint replacements, spinal implants, and cranial injuries. Medical grade polymer materials are an essential part of the modern healthcare system. These materials comply with global regulatory requirements and are specifically engineered and manufactured for medical use. In our case, their availability is guaranteed for a longer period than ordinary grades. Common thermoplastic materials used in the manufacturing of medical plastic products include polycarbonate, polypropylene, polyethylene or the formulation of custom polymers to meet specific medical device applications. Both synthetic and natural biodegradable polymers have been used as surgical materials, and these polymers degrade in the body through hydrolysis or enzymes, respectively.www.getmarketreport.com
