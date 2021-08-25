Cancel
Coming Soon From Pyroclastic Records

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 5 days ago

October 22, 2021 – Bassoon innovator Sara Schoenbeck in an album of duets on Sara Schoenbeck. The bassoonist continues to forge a path for the instrument as a vehicle for improvised and contemporary composition music with an album of duets. Her wide-ranging collaborators include flutist Nicole Mitchell, guitarist Nels Cline, saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell, pianist Matt Mitchell, bassist Mark Dresser.

