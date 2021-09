We're not sure if this was Rihanna approved, but Boosie Badazz was going to put her likeness in his music video, anyway. At this point, we're aware that Boosie has just a tad bit of a crush on the Savage x Fenty mogul, and he hasn't been shy about speaking on his fantasies. The billionaire singer is in a loving relationship with longtime-friend-turned-lover A$AP Rocky, and recently, Bossie said he would be "respectful" of the pair's romance.