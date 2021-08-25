Cancel
Athens, GA

UGA part-time job and internship fair today

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
tate center

The University of Georgia’s part-time job and internship fair is on tap for today, underway at 11 this morning and lasting til 2:30 in the Grand Hall at UGA’s Tate Student Center.

From the UGA Master Calendar…

Find a part-time job or internship position offered by Athens area employers off-campus and on-campus. UGA Departments will be hiring. Having a part-time job or internship is crucial to gaining work experience and building a resume.

More information: (706) 542-3375

This event is sponsored by the University of Georgia Career Center

*Unless otherwise noted, all University of Georgia Career Center events are for University of Georgia students and University of Georgia alumni only. Some employer information sessions are conducted by invitation only. Before attending an employer information session, please check the event details in Handshake to determine any attendance eligibility requirements.

