In the 1950s my paternal grandmother bought a 10-bedroom plantation house in Barbados, which went on to become a massive part of my life. I’d fly there to meet my parents and siblings as soon as boarding school in the UK finished each term, and it’s where we would spend our Easter, summer and Christmas holidays. One of my favourite memories is of how I used to feel the moment my plane touched down on the island, the doors opened and I took that first step out to be blasted by the intense heat.