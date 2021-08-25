Cancel
Saratoga Springs, NY

NYRA to draw for Travers post positions

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — NYRA will host the official post-position draw for the 152nd edition of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers Wednesday morning. The Runhappy Travers is the centerpiece of a blockbuster race card this Saturday, featuring seven stakes and six Grade 1s, including the Grade 1, $750,000 Resorts World Sword Dancer; Grade 1, $600,000 Personal Ensign presented by Lia Infiniti; Grade 1, $500,000 Ketel One Ballerina; Grade 1, $600,000 Forego; and Grade 1, $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial. Rounding out the afternoon is the Grade 2, $400,000 Ballston Spa.

