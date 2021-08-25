Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Week: Otis Looks for a Family With Canine Companions

pilot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOtis is a happy, short, stocky hound of sorts. He is a 4-5 months old and is ready for a family. He loves the companionship of dog friends and is good with humans of all ages. Leash walks and jogs are fun for Otis, and he loves a big fenced yard.

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companions#Animals#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Can you give Gwen a home?

Meet Gwen! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s about 2-3 years old and was once emaciated and unhealthy. She’s now thriving in a loving foster home and is looking for a forever home. She’s dog and kid-friendly. For more information or to adopt Gwen, visit http://aavarescue.com/ or call (337) 366-0212.
AnimalsWBTV

Pet Helpers offering $1,000 reward after newborn kittens abandoned in storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pet Helpers officials are offering a $1,000 reward after six newborn kittens were abandoned in a cardboard box behind the facility’s dumpster Tuesday night. “This was a scary case of criminal animal abandonment, considering the harsh weather conditions last night,” officials with Pet Helpers said. “Pet...
Taunton, MAWicked Local

The Taunton Shelter Pet of the Week is Willie

Willie is a male Shih Tzu and Yorkshire Terrier mix who is about 11 years old. Willie is one cute guy! He may be 11, but you would never know it. He certainly does not look or act like a senior. He seems fine with other dogs and loves to go for walks and run and play. He also likes to just lay next to a person and/or snuggle in their lap. However, Willie does not like to be picked up and also has a tendency to get "nippy" if he does not want to do something and someone tries to make him do it. He will need a person or family who is dog savvy and can work with him on this. Training and re-directing him will help, as well as time, patience and love. Willie also cannot go to a home with small children. They would be too active for him and would not understand that they cannot pick him up, etc. He just needs that special person who has lots of love, understanding and patience. For more information, call the shelter at 508-822-1463, email ds4paws@hotmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3gRNz4V.
Petssouthgatv.com

Pet of the Day – Baby

DOUGLAS, GA – Looking for a calm, cuddly companion? Here she is! This is Baby, a 9 year old Shih Tzu mix. Baby was surrendered to animal control; her human fell on hard times and could no longer care for her. Though Baby is an older dog, she is still...
Petskusi.com

Georgie the chihuahua shakes for his fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Georgie is a 9-weeks-old chihuahua blend pup that currently weights 5 pounds, but estimated to weight 15-20 pounds. He is already neutered and has one other sibling at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where you can visit to see if you and Georgie are a match.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Aug. 6

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Felix is a 12-year-old male beagle mix. This sweet senior is more on the calmer side at this stage in his life. Short walks followed by long naps and Felix will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Baby needs a forever home

Meet Baby! He is looking for a home through Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana – ARFLA! He’s about five months old and a playful puppy. He will be larger when fully grown. Baby gets along with other dogs and cats. He’s currently in a foster home available for a forever home. Visit https://www.arfla.org/ for more information or to adopt ‘Baby.’
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
PetsPosted by
97 Rock

Beautiful German Shepard Up For Adoption on Wet Nose Wednesday

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got an amazing German Shepard up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Livy is a 4-year-old beautiful German Shepard. True to her breed, she is smart, protective, and extremely loyal to her family. Livy's new adopters will need to understand she takes time to warm up to new people and would ideally have breed knowledge/experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy