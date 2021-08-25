Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

We All Know Columbus Didn’t Discover America—So How Did He Become a Symbol of Its Founding?

By Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Mahmood Mamdani, in Neither Settler nor Native, locates the founding moment of the modern nation-state at 1492, noting it emerged out of two developments in Iberia. “One was ethnic cleansing, whereby the Castilian monarchy sought to create a homogeneous national homeland for Christian Spaniards by ejecting and converting those among them who were strangers to the nation—Moors and Jews. The other development was the taking of overseas colonies in the Americas by the same Castilian monarchy that spearheaded ethnic cleansing.” Mamdani emphasizes that modern colonialism didn’t suddenly start occurring in the 18th century but that European colonialism and the modern state were co-constituted.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Roman Catholic Church#Castilian#Christian Spaniards#Jews#Catholic#Spanish#Genoese#Indigenous#Cabo Gracias#Africans#Haitian#Europeans#The Tammany Society#Columbian#Bolivarian#British#Columbia College#University#King S College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Philippines
Related
PoliticsSt. Louis American

I swear America will be America to me

“America,” Langston Hughes once wrote, “never was America to me. And yet I swear this oath—America will be!” What will it take, I often wonder, for America, the land of the oppressed, home of racist cowards, to be America to me? What will it take for America, a place where billionaires are playing in outer space while the rest of us are drowning in debt; where people are arguing about vaccines and masks even after almost 700,000 Americans died of COVID, to be a place where I can roam and be free? What will it take for me to love this country enough to believe that it can be better?
Societyupenn.edu

African American in the ‘raceless’ Soviet Union

History Ph.D. candidate Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon’s interest in all things Russian started with a childhood illness. It forced her to stay home from fifth grade for a few weeks at her family’s farm in the rural southwest Texas community of Dayton, population about 7,000. “To pass time I watched this eight-hour miniseries on the History Channel called ‘Russia, Land of the Czars’ and it blew my mind,” she says. “In sixth grade I was the only student in my little middle school to do a book report on someone who wasn’t American: I did mine on Joseph Stalin.” And so, a Russian historian was born. Her current research in the School of Arts & Sciences revolves around how the African American experience in the Soviet Union shaped Black identity and how the presence of people of color shaped ideas and understandings of race, ethnicity, and nationality policy in the Soviet Union and post-Soviet space.
HealthRichmond.com

Clyde W. Ford column: How this enslaved man’s story could persuade more Black Americans to get vaccinated

Fewer than 25% of Black Americans have been fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate of any group the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks. This unacceptably low rate is the result of many factors, including disproportionate representation in essential-worker settings, a lack of access to quality health care, and racism and associated chronic stress.
Societycitizensjournal.us

Will Americans Follow Europeans In Their Demand For Individual Liberty And Freedom?

Europeans are saying enough is enough, we are individuals and demand individual liberty. Since the 18th century, many in Europe, and yes elsewhere in the world, fled their native countries to immigrate to the United States. These people uprooted their families and left all that was familiar to go to a place where they would be strangers in everything except their desire to live their lives free from the tyranny of government. This trend continued, yes, even grew, throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.
ReligionCommonwealth Journal

Is this the America we want to be?

There is a lot going on in our country, in our lives and in our perspectives. Cataclysmic weather, sudden flooding, wildfires burning acres of forestry and destroying communities: these are acts of God and nature and man. The self-indulgence of mankind is equally unpredictable, yet the Scriptures have accurately foretold of such a time as this.
SocietyJoplin Globe

Star Parker: Cancel culture and wokeness destroy our country

The enabling tool of what we call “cancel culture” or “wokeness” is language. People are put in categories to which names are assigned, and this supposedly captures who they are and what should be done with them politically. Unfortunately, the business of racial identification and categorization is not about advancing...
PoliticsUpworthy

Native American population jumps to largest size in modern history, growing 27% in last decade

People who identify as Native American or Alaska Native have grown by 27.1% to 3.7 million people over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census. This is their largest size in modern U.S. history, and it signifies huge progress considering indigenous people were nearly wiped out in the U.S before the 20th century by the Americans. Mass extermination, forced boarding schools, and land theft had reduced the population to less than 250,000 people at the time. The indigenous population's growth was aided by years of resistance and legal battles over tribal sovereignty and civil rights. Meanwhile, the White alone population accounts for 204.3 million people and 61.6% of all people living in the United States.
Educationdaytonatimes.com

America is going backward, not forward

The egregious reality of the Republican Party is forcing Americans to question Democracy in America. It is getting harder to vote if you are a minority, and vaccination rates are falling, because fewer American trust the country. In 1964, 77% of Americans trusted the federal government, and now only 24%...
U.S. PoliticsBryan College Station Eagle

We have forgotten the lessons of history

“They have learned nothing and they have forgotten nothing.” While this statement is attributed to French clergyman-diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord in referring to the Bourbon Dynasty after the French Revolution, it could apply to the United States after Vietnam and now Afghanistan, with one change: We seem to have learned nothing and forgotten too much.
ReligionLiterary Hub

The White Christian Nationalism Behind the Worst Terrorist Attack in American History

The city of God lay deep in the Ozark hills of northeastern Oklahoma, at the end of six miles of dirt road. Young men in thrown-together fatigues guarded the gates to the domed church of Elohim City. The church was the center of community life for the isolated settlement, host to charismatic morning prayers and evening assemblies. It flew Christian banners and Confederate flags. Many of Elohim City’s roughly one hundred residents were transients, who drove their mobile homes onto its four hundred acres for as long as they needed refuge from an iniquitous world. Polygamy was encouraged and patriarchy enforced. Non-domestic work for women was forbidden.
SocietyColumbian

Harrop: Time to drop America’s obsession with racial identity

Latinos can be from the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Cuba, Spain and, of course, Mexico. They can be of any skin color, though social activists and other head counters often refer to them as “brown.”. The number of people in the United States claiming Hispanic ancestry rose 23 percent...
Cranford, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Lesson of Vietnam didn’t sink in for America | Letters

There are similarities between Vietnam and Afghanistan. The United States has yet to learn its lesson from the Vietnam War. History demonstrates that foreign powers have failed in their military efforts in Afghanistan. The British Empire intervened in Afghanistan during the 19th century and failed. The Soviet Union fought a decade-long war in Afghanistan; that adventure became the Soviets’ version of Vietnam.
Labor IssuesLiterary Hub

How Come We Don’t Know More About the Largest Labor Battle in the History of the United States?

The kids were getting restless, so on our way home from Blair Mountain we pulled off at an elementary school with a nice-looking playground. It was a Sunday afternoon in the middle of July, though it wasn’t hot, the West Virginia mountains towering over us and giving us shade. My wife stayed in the car with our infant daughter while I took our toddler son and headed for the slides.
JapanLiterary Hub

“Kill Every Buffalo You Can!” On the Cruelties of Colonial Power

Prior to colonialism, Europeans ascribed differences in the color of people’s skin to the climates in which their communities lived. Under colonialism, those geographic and climatological explanations morphed into ones shaped by shifting relationships to religion, state, and property. Recall that Columbus set foot on the Western Hemisphere just as Jews were being expelled from Iberia. As Cedric Robinson, and Aimé Césaire before him, have observed, the process of colonization overseas was articulated with a project of persecution aimed at Europe’s “others,” be they Jews or Romani communities or other migrants.
Utah Statelareviewofbooks.org

West of Slavery: The Southern Dream of a Transcontinental Empire

THAT THE American Civil War spilled into the territories of the Southwestern United States is generally known but largely unappreciated. One of the few popular culture representations of this theater of the conflict, the Sergio Leone film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), is so fanciful and ridiculous that it is easy to dismiss the whole thing as a fantasy unmoored from actual history. Nonfiction about the subject has not always been helpful in this regard either. Usually cataloged as “regional history,” most books have treated the secession drama in the West as a historical novelty rather than something integral to the larger story of the war. The disastrous Confederate attempt to conquer New Mexico, for instance, is often portrayed as a quixotic adventure rather than a manifestation of a long-standing expansionist agenda.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Marxist peril threatens America

To know and understand Karl Marx and Freidrich Engels and their infamous 1848 book “The Communist Manifesto,” is to appreciate the enormous evils inflicted on humanity by the likes of Stalin, etc. This destructive ideology has had a profound influence on our republic as well. Various efforts to expose and...
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

America’s Path Toward Totalitarianism Coming From the Left: What’s a Devout Christian To Do?

Diversity, equity, and inclusion, all sound like wonderful ideas, except that they have become tools to control schools, government, and businesses. It’s the kind of soft power that creeps up on a country, sort of the like the proverbial frog boiled in water. That is what best-selling author Rod Dreher says is happening to America. In his book, “Live Not By Lives: A Manual for Christian Dissidents,” he says history is telling us that the land of the free and home of the brave is moving slowly towards Totalitarianism… not from the government but from far-left elements that promote Woke ideology to indoctrinate generations. Think Soviet Union, Cuba, even Nazi Germany. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Dreher give examples of his interviews with Christians who fled from oppressive regimes in Europe and came to America to find some of the same things happening here. Things like the pulling down of statues, erasing the past accomplishments of men once celebrated as heroes, controlling the content of news and entertainment. And anyone who disagrees – aka dissidents- is canceled. Dreher says the writing is on the walls, the question is, is anybody reading it? Listen now to understand how to respond to what’s happening in the world today.
AmericasPosted by
TravelNoire

The Largest Cemetery Of Enslaved Africans In The Americas Is Now A Museum In Rio

Buried and forgotten for almost 200 years, a cemetery of enslaved Africans who arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the 18th and 19th centuries has been turned into a museum. Discovered in the 1990s during a renovation process of an abandoned house in Rio de Janeiro, the Museum of Pretos Novos Cemetery (Newly Arrived Blacks Cemetery Museum) now lies in Rio’s downtown area, and it is one of the most painful sites from the slavery era in Brazil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy