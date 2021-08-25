How Does the Biological Heart Have to Do With Our Emotions?
Some people are able to feel their heartbeat consciously and even count it precisely inside themselves. Scientists have a keen interest in them, because the heart rate is a measurable, verifiable number, not an intangible feeling. From studying those who can intimately feel their heart rate, researchers hope to gain new insights about the consciousness of the heart—and they report interesting findings. In one study, healthy students were shown different movie scenes. Good “heartbeat counters” felt emotions such as fear and anger (but also joy) considerably more intensely than those who were less well able to feel their heartbeat.lithub.com
