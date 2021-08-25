Jonas Eika—author of After the Sun, translated into English by Sherilyn Nicolette Helberg—has managed to do the impossible; or, at least, the very difficult. He’s written a book that both feels bleeding-edge now, and seems like it will still feel bleeding-edge in a decade. Certainly, the complexities of our modern world are no stranger to contemporary fiction, but often these attempts to capture the moment we find ourselves in feel clumsy, too bogged down in attempts to note the specificities of smartphone use, or the names of every startup in Silicon Valley. Instead, across After the Sun’s four stories, Eika deftly balances both the systems that weigh on our thoughts and emotions, and the characters experiencing them. There’s a rare nuance on display here, a precision in knowing what to leave off-page, while managing to be unflinching in the face of the grotesque. After the Sun is at times searingly beautiful, at times so severe you want to look away, but can’t—breathtaking in the truest sense.