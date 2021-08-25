Cancel
After the Sun

Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is excerpted from Jonas Eika's novel, translated by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg. Eika's debut novel was awarded the 2016 Bodil og Jørgen Munch-Christensen Prize for emerging Danish writers. After the Sun has the prestigious 2019 Nordic Council Literary Prize. Hellberg has published translations of Johanne Bille, Ida Marie Hede, Tove Ditlevsen and Olga Ravn. In 2018, she received an American-Scandinavian Foundation Award for her translation of Caspar Eric’s Nike.

lithub.com

