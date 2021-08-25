Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Footnotes by Caseen Gaines, Read by the Author

By Behind the Mic
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. One hundred years ago, the first all-Black musical, Shuffle Along, helped change the face of Broadway. Host Jo...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eubie Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin Random House#Audiobooks#Behind The Mic#Audiofile Magazine#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Casey Schwartz on Adderall and the Modern Landscape of Attention

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Casey Schwartz, the author of Attention: A Love Story, to discuss her...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lilyville by Tovah Feldshuh, Read by the Author

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Author and narrator Tovah Feldshuh’s memoir, Lilyville, is a highly entertaining look back at her life as a...
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Read it again!

I recently bought a copy of my favorite book to read to my daughter Ramsey when she was little, to give to a young friend for her birthday, and I found it downright emotional to hold it in my hands again. The book is called “O’Sullivan Stew” by Hudson Talbot,...
MoviesL.A. Weekly

New Documentary Explores The Meaning of Hilter

In 1985, Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise centered on a vexed college professor who had pioneered the field of Hitler Studies. It read like satire, but it wasn’t, really. Sebastian Haffner’s book The Meaning of Hitler had been in print for a decade already, and the fecund realm of reflective study has been expanding ever since. This corpus may propagate infinitely, for the simple reason that there’s no final “understanding” of Hitler as a personality or as cultural signifier, and no real way to reduce the Holocaust to any sort of morally graspable interpretation. He and it will always seem incomprehensible to us, and by “us” I don’t mean the many, many millions of Americans who identify as white supremacists/separatists.
Beauty & FashionLiterary Hub

Wayne Koestenbaum Would Like to Thank Dreams and Nouns

Why shouldn’t I begin with dreams? Delmore Schwartz did. My first writing teacher told me that a story of mine—embarrassingly sentimental—reminded her of Schwartz’s “In Dreams Begin Responsibilities.” I use dreams to escape responsibilities, not to fulfill them. Last night’s dream, complicated, involved harissa, I began to say, but in fact last night’s dream didn’t involve harissa. Language leads me into the trap of saying what’s not true. Or, language leads me to say what’s true, but in a masked fashion. Harissa, the word that had no part in my dream, but that came to mind when I entertained the notion of telling you my dream, is a hot paste I’m not fond of. I don’t like spicy food, though I once did. I’ve become like my maternal grandfather, a rhetoric-prone man with a tetchy stomach. Or, I’ve become a tetchy man with a rhetoric-prone stomach. Back to harissa, and its secret truth: my sister’s name is Elissa; and, when I mentioned “In Dreams Begin Responsibilities,” at the beginning of this paragraph, I wanted to use the word haruspicate. Haruspicate and Elissa meet on the turf, too spicy, of harissa. I overuse haruspicate, because, like Schwartz’s narrator, I’m always metaphorically in a movie theater watching a film of my parents’ courtship. At the end of this paragraph I’ll stand up in the theater and shout, “Don’t do it! Don’t get married!”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Patricia Engel on the Natural Human Instinct to Migrate

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Patricia Engel about her new book, Infinite Country, out now from Avid Reader Press. Mitchell: How do you make sense of the demonization of of immigrants? Where is that coming from? Why is that happening, do you think?. Patricia:...
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Ross Inc. Responds to Netflix Doc as Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Say They Didn’t Set Out to Create a “Hit Piece”

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed producers Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone say they “never intended to set out and create a hit piece” about the art instructor and TV host with their new Netflix doc, which chronicles the life, work and unexpectedly dark legal legacy of the Joy of Painting star. But Bob Ross Inc. says that although the film “accurately captured” the famed TV painter, it’s an “inaccurate and heavily slanted portrayal of our company.” The film follows Ross’ career, centering heavily on his relationship with Bob Ross Inc. co-founders Walt and Annette Kowalski, who helped the painter...
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
Astronomyt2conline.com

The Difference Between an Angel Reading and a Tarot Reading

We’ve all heard of tarot reading along with palm reading, crystal fortune-telling, zodiac, and other types of psychic reading. Angel reading and tarot reading share similarities in the use of cards to find answers to questions. However, they differ in many ways that people don’t know. Still in the dark...
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Anne Hathaway: The baby is here!

Anne Hathaway is usually very low-key when it comes to her personal life. She has also not yet officially confirmed the birth of her second child. However, in photos recently taken, which have been published by several media, you can see her with husband Adam Shulman, three-year-old son Jonathan and a baby seat on the move in Connecticut. The child in it cannot be seen due to a blanket, but the indications that Hathaway could have become a second mother are clear.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Will Smith is making a fool of himself again in the muscle war – and even wants you to laugh at him for it

The muscle war is a rock-hard plaster. Where thunder god Chris Hemsworth and DC hero Dwayne Johnson train for their roles, the space for newcomers remains as little as The Rocks patience with too light weights. Will Smith still tried his luck against Bicep King Johnson and seemed quite helpless. With his latest attempt the next embarrassment follows – but that’s exactly what Will Smith wants.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Tony Dow, the former child star who starred in one the biggest sitcoms in American history -- "Leave It to Beaver" -- is in the hospital with pneumonia ... TMZ has learned. Tony was taken to the E.R. Thursday. His wife, Lauren, tells TMZ Tony did not have COVID. In fact, she says he was tested 5 times in the hospital and all results were negative.

Comments / 0

Community Policy