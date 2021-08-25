Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What If? Episode 3: Is Scarlett Johansson the Black Widow voice actor?

gamerevolution.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat If? Episode 3 saw Black Widow attempting to help Nick Fury recruit other Avengers, but it didn’t go to plan. Instead, she finds herself on the run. This is a different version of Black Widow from the MCU movies, but is she still played by actor Scarlett Johansson? For those wondering who is the Black Widow voice actor in What If?, here’s the definitive answer that’s confirmed in the latest episode’s credits.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Lake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#S Voice#Episodes#Avengers#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
MoviesPosted by
geekspin

How much did Chris Hemsworth get paid for Thor: Love and Thunder?

After Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for its hybrid release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, movie buffs have got a renewed interest in the compensation of high-profile Hollywood actors. Though some movie stars have started to earn much more after leaving the big screen for streaming services, there are some actors who are still taking on the “industry standard” paycheck, and one of those is Chris Hemsworth.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Look-Alike Collaborates With TikToker As Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

When it comes to celebrity impersonations, many fans across the internet seem to enjoy deepfakes, which have become incredibly elaborate over the past several years. But many may also be familiar with celebrity look-alikes, who now take to social media to show off just how closely they resemble A-list actors. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has a doppelgänger in the form of a popular TikTok user, and the resemblance is actually pretty striking. And as it so happens, the user actually has a collaborator who is a Margot Robbie look-alike, because, of course.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

What If Episode 2: Is Chadwick Boseman the Star-Lord voice actor?

What If? episode 2 saw Star-Lord being replaced by the Black Panther, in a twist of fate that saw Yondu kidnapping T’Challa over Peter Quill. But is the late Chadwick Boseman the Star-Lord voice actor in episode 2, or did someone else take over the role? Here’s what you need to know about who voices Star-Lord in the series.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
MoviesComicBook

Moon Knight: Photos Hint At Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Appearing in Disney+ Show

In a matter of days, both Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) are going to appear in Shang-Chi in the Legend of the Ten Rings. The appearances serve as just the latest batch of cameos in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film franchise that will soon include 24 feature films and four television shows. Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a peculiar travel detail regarding Mark Ruffalo, potentially suggesting the beloved actor's Avengers character could be appearing in Disney+'s upcoming Moon Knight series.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
CelebritiesWSOC-TV

Photos: Scarlett Johansson through the years

Photos: Scarlett Johansson through the years Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Cosmo, Jost said on social media on Aug. 18, 2021. Here are some memorable photos of Johansson through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
MoviesCinema Blend

Insiders Weigh In On Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit And Why Disney Allegedly Made The Black Widow Streaming Decision It Did

All eyes in the film industry remain focused on the lawsuit Scarlett Johansson filed against The Walt Disney Co. claiming that the parent company caused Marvel Studios to breach a clause in her Black Widow contract. The problem arose when the latest Marvel blockbuster was placed on the streaming service Disney+ the same day that it arrived in theaters -- thereby affecting the box-office revenue potentially earned by the prequel. That becomes an issue for Johansson, who is claiming that her contract guaranteed her an exclusive theatrical release (potentially hitting revenue figures that would trigger bonuses for the actor/producer). But analysts also are weighing in to explain WHY Disney probably made this decision.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Star Dave Bautista Has Straight-Up Response For Why He Isn't Voicing Drax In Disney+'s What If...?

Now that both WandaVision and Loki have completely cracked open the MCU's multiverse going into Phase 4 and beyond, fans are feverishly anticipating the world-breaking crossover chaos coming to Marvel's What If...? series. For all the major returning franchise stars, however, Guardians of the Galaxy fave Dave Bautista has not been part of the What If...? cast listings. Which wouldn't be that big of a deal had his character Drax the Destroyer not popped up in the anthology series' first trailer. And it now sounds like Bautista is just as miffed about it as Marvel fans are.
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

After the complaint: Disney’s harsh accusation against Scarlett Johansson

‘S complaint Scarlett Johansson Definitely one of the news this year against Disney for breach of contract. The legal battle, in its first steps, added a new chapter, with the North American company’s legal team publicly claiming that the 36-year-old actress was part of a smear campaign against the media federation.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney Lawyer Fires Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit As War Of Words Escalates

Scarlett Johansson continues to lead the charge on behalf of talent who might be getting short-changed by studio partners as the industry continues to experiment with day-and-date release structures. In just the past two weeks, Disney put its Jungle Cruise both in theaters and on Disney+, which Warner Bros. let James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad screen on HBO Max as well as at your local multiplex. Language in the contract of a comic-book actor claims that it’s the studio’s prerogative to decide how best to release a new film, and a Disney lawyer is firing back at Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit on these very grounds.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista Gives Shocking Response Over Recent Drax Casting Announcement

If there is one Marvel actor that isn’t afraid to speak out, it’s Dave Bautista. The former professional wrestler has always been vocal when it comes to the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, offering his own opinions on various political and sometimes controversial topics surrounding the entertainment powerhouses.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? EP Responds To Dave Bautista Not Being Invited Back

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus effort boasts perhaps the single most stacked ensemble in the franchise’s history, which is no mean feat when you consider the names present during Avengers: Endgame‘s funeral sequence. Over 50 past and present stars are on board for Marvel’s What If…?, but there’s more than a few major absentees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy