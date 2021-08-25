Casey Schwartz on Adderall and the Modern Landscape of Attention

Why shouldn’t I begin with dreams? Delmore Schwartz did. My first writing teacher told me that a story of mine—embarrassingly sentimental—reminded her of Schwartz’s “In Dreams Begin Responsibilities.” I use dreams to escape responsibilities, not to fulfill them. Last night’s dream, complicated, involved harissa, I began to say, but in fact last night’s dream didn’t involve harissa. Language leads me into the trap of saying what’s not true. Or, language leads me to say what’s true, but in a masked fashion. Harissa, the word that had no part in my dream, but that came to mind when I entertained the notion of telling you my dream, is a hot paste I’m not fond of. I don’t like spicy food, though I once did. I’ve become like my maternal grandfather, a rhetoric-prone man with a tetchy stomach. Or, I’ve become a tetchy man with a rhetoric-prone stomach. Back to harissa, and its secret truth: my sister’s name is Elissa; and, when I mentioned “In Dreams Begin Responsibilities,” at the beginning of this paragraph, I wanted to use the word haruspicate. Haruspicate and Elissa meet on the turf, too spicy, of harissa. I overuse haruspicate, because, like Schwartz’s narrator, I’m always metaphorically in a movie theater watching a film of my parents’ courtship. At the end of this paragraph I’ll stand up in the theater and shout, “Don’t do it! Don’t get married!”