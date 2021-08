USDJPY is in a consolidation phase between two converging trendlines in the four-hour chart, moving sideways within the 110.21 - 109.40 area over the past week. Encouragingly, the lower trendline managed to add strong footing under the price on Tuesday at 109.40, raising speculation that the pair could sail northwards again, but the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 111.65 – 108.71 down leg came immediately to block the way higher on Wednesday at 109.83.