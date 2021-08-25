Cancel
Immigration

Hungary Hikes Again!

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHungary may have its problems with the European Union, such as concerns over immigration and holding out back its vote for the European Recovery Fund until the last minute, however they will remain a part of the EU. On the other hand, Hungary is one of several countries that are not in the Eurozone, and therefore, don’t use the Euro. Hungary has its own central bank and sets its own monetary policy. Earlier, the National Bank of Hungary raised rates by 30 bps, just as it had done at its June and July meetings, to lift its benchmark interest rates to 1.5%, the highest since June 2015. They intend to remain hawkish as they wind down asset purchases! Hungary has one of the highest inflation rates in the European Union at 4.6%, down from 5.3% in June and much higher than the Eurozone inflation rate at 2.2%. Like most central banks, the Central Bank of Hungary expects inflation to moderate towards their target rate of 3% in the medium to long term.

www.actionforex.com

