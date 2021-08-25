Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Elliott Wave View: SPX Shows Incomplete Bullish Sequence

By Elliott Wave Forecast
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-term Elliott wave view in S&P 500 (SPX) suggests cycle from July 20, 2021 low remains incomplete favoring more upside. Rally from there is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from July 20 low, wave 1 ended at 4480.26 and wave 2 pullback ended at 4367.73. Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 4417.83, wave ((b)) ended at 4454.32, and wave ((c)) ended at 4367.73. Index has resumed higher and broken above wave 1, confirming wave 3 is in progress. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 4418.61 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 4382.99.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequence#Pullback#Impulse#Zigzag#S P 500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock market turns cautious as ‘defensive’ shares surge

Some of the hottest stocks in the U.S. are pointing to an economic cool-down. Utilities and healthcare are among the best-performing groups in the S&P 500 so far this quarter, with gains of 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively, compared with a 4.9% rise in the broad stock index. Big winners include utility NextEra Energy Inc., NEE -0.48% which is up 14% this quarter, while shares of medical company Danaher Corp. DHR 0.24% are up 19%.
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Looks To Move Higher

EURUSD – Sooner or later bulls may become stronger. Markets are slow ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium, waiting on Chair Jerome Powell’s speech when he may give us more details about tapering. However, even if they would decide to taper in the near future, they may not be aggressive at all, especially not due to Covid numbers in the US that are still rising so we think they will be very careful as they assume that numbers can get a lot worse in weeks ahead. As a result, the USD Index is trading lower, with an impulsive structure suggesting more weakness after any three-wave rally so at the same time EURUSD will be expected to come higher.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes at record as Nasdaq Composite ends above 15,000 milestone

Stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday, gaining enough to lift the S&P 500 to a record close as the Nasdaq Composite finished above the 15,000 milestone for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 31 points, or 0.1%, to finish near 35,366, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 gained around 7 points, or 0.2%, to end near 4,486, topping its previous record of 4,479.71 set on Aug. 16. The Nasdaq Composite built on the previous session's record close, rising around 77 points, or 0.5%, to close near 15,020.
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Elliott Waves: Gold Rallying As US Dollar Hits Resistance

The US Dollar Index appears to be turning lower due to speculation that the Federal Reserve may not withdraw stimulus as fast as first anticipated (because of COVID and delta variant). And this should help Gold move higher. Stocks are also back at the highs after the FDA approved Pfizer’s...
StocksFXStreet.com

EURNZD bouncing strongly from Elliott Wave Blue Box area

Here’s 4hr Elliott wave chart of EURNZD from the 8/11/2021 update. In which, the pullback from 6/18/2021 high unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave W ended at 1.6691 low. Wave X bounce ended at 1.7101 high and wave Y managed to reach the blue box area at 1.6657- 1.6553. From where buyers were expected to appear looking for more upside or for a 3 wave bounce at least.
FXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: S&P 500, Nasdaq refresh record top but meme stocks steal the show

US equities mark another positive day on stimulus news, vaccine optimism and hopes of delayed tapering. GameStop, AMC lead the bullish impulse, Pinduoduo Inc. cheered first-ever quarterly profit. Virus, stimulus and US Durable Goods Orders can entertain traders, Jackson Hole Symposium is the key. US stocks marked another pleasant day...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ends at record as stocks rally ahead of Jackson Hole gathering

Stocks ended higher Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at a record, as investors awaited this week's virtual gathering of global monetary policy makers participating in the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a gain of around 216 points, or 0.6%, near 35,336, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 38 points, or 0.9%, to close just shy of its record finish at 4,479.71. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,943, rising around 228 points, or 1.5%, to notch a record finish. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to address the event, which had been slated to take place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but will now take place online due to health concerns tied to the continued spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of bearish reversal

As per Elliott Wave analysis, ETHUSD is in a bigger recovery mode like Bitcoin, ideally still as part of an A-B-C flat correction into a higher degree wave B. But, we are already tracking final stages of wave C of B that can find the resistance in the 3300 - 3500 area, from where we should be aware of strong bearish reversal back to lows for a higher degree wave C.
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Which Stock Tickers to Watch if Russell 2000 (IWM) Clears Key Resistance

Monday the market continued its rally from Friday of last week with the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) clearing all-time highs. Again, the tech sector and large-cap stocks are leading the market higher. However, we should not forget about the Russell 2000 small-cap index (IWM). IWM has currently...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures Rise 145 Pts; Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, rebounding after a difficult week and ahead of the key Federal Reserve event, where the central bank could hint at the prospects for withdrawing its extraordinary monetary stimulus. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 145...
StocksInvestorPlace

Nio Stock Could Rally 30% or Fall 25%, But Which Is It?

The EV trade has certainly faded from the heights it enjoyed in the second half of 2020 and the early parts of 2021. While Nio (NYSE:NIO) remains one of the higher quality plays in the group, NIO stock has certainly given bulls cause for concern. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported earnings a...
Marketsinvesting.com

USD/CAD Rises In Predictable Elliott Wave Manner

USD/CAD rose significantly this past week, climbing from 1.2512 at the open to as high as 1.2949 Friday. The surge can be attributed to the slide in crude oil prices. Oil and USD/CAD are known to have an inverse correlation due to the heavy reliance of Canada’s economy on the commodity.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

FANTOM Price Analysis: FTM Token Price Shows Strong Bullish Signals

FTM Token price jumps more than 60% in the past month. The golden bullish crossovers in the daily chart project a rising underlying bearishness. The FTM/BTC pair is trading at 0.0000105 BTC with an intraday gain of +0.72%. FTM coin price breaks out of the inverted head and shoulder pattern...
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Further Downside Likely

Short-term Elliott wave view in EURUSD suggests that the cycle from 24 May 2021 high is unfolding in a zigzag correction. The structure remains incomplete favoring more downside extension. Up from that high, the pair has ended the first leg in wave (A) at 1.1752 low. Then wave (B) pullback ended at 1.1908 high and the pair continued lower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy