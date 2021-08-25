Elliott Wave View: SPX Shows Incomplete Bullish Sequence
Short-term Elliott wave view in S&P 500 (SPX) suggests cycle from July 20, 2021 low remains incomplete favoring more upside. Rally from there is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from July 20 low, wave 1 ended at 4480.26 and wave 2 pullback ended at 4367.73. Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 4417.83, wave ((b)) ended at 4454.32, and wave ((c)) ended at 4367.73. Index has resumed higher and broken above wave 1, confirming wave 3 is in progress. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 4418.61 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 4382.99.www.actionforex.com
