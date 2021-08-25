Cancel
NZD/CHF Bounces Off Key Support

By Orbex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand dollar climbed after the RBNZ’s chief economist said that the outbreak has limited effect on monetary policy. The pair saw buying interest at December’s low at 0.6250. The RSI’s bullish divergence in this demand zone was an important signal that sellers had become less aggressive. The subsequent...

#New Zealand Dollar#Monetary Policy#Chf#Nzd#Chief Economist#Nzd Chf Bounces#Rbnz#Rsi#0 6300
