NZD/CHF Bounces Off Key Support

The EUR/USD has been trying to correct upwards, but its gains did not break through the 1.1765 level, instead settling around 1.1740 as of this writing. The pair is waiting for a catalyst to release it from its bearish trend, which pushed it towards the 1.1665 lowest support level this year. The delta variant and growing expectations of a tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve are the most prominent factors that weakened the currency pair recently. Commenting on the pair's recent performance, some analysts say the rallies should find appropriate resistance at this week's high at 1.1804 and will be ideally contained by the short-term downtrend also at 1.1804 so that the negative bias remains entrenched.