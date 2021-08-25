USD/CHF Retests Fibonacci Level

At the end of last week, the currency pair made yet another attempt at breaching the resistance level of 1.1770 which, this time around, proved to be successful. At the time of writing the analysis, the EUR/USD is headed towards a test of the next resistance and psychological level of 1.1800. If the bulls keep the momentum going and start the week with a confirmed breach of 1.1800, then we might see a test of 1.1830 and even one of 1.1890, which would be coming from the higher time frames. In the negative direction, the previously mentioned level of 1.1770 is now acting as a support. This week, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the non-farm payrolls change for the U.S. (Friday; 12:30 GMT), consumer price index for the euro area (Tuesday; 09:00 GMT) and on the data on the ADP non-farm employment change for the U.S. (Wednesday; 12:15 GMT).