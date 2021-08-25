Elizabeth “Lib” Roberts

Pacolet, SC — Elizabeth “Lib” Littlejohn Roberts, 97, of 225 Quarter Round Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her residence. Born in Pacolet, she was the widow of the late John Hamlin Roberts and daughter of the late Arthur C. Littlejohn and Agnes Threadgill Littlejohn. She was a graduate of N. Charleston High School and the University of South Carolina, a homemaker and a member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. She loved her daughter, animals, especially dogs, and her furbabies, “Rowdy”, “LaRue”, “Daisy”, “Moon Pie” and “Jupiter”. Surviving is a daughter, Melissa Roberts of Pacolet. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Roberts and a sister, Caroline Littlejohn Hardee.