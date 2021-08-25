Alpha Unveils Its Wolf Electric Pickup Truck In The Flesh
Alpha Motor Corporation has officially presented its all-electric Wolf pickup truck and as expected, it looks identical to the renderings released a few months ago. This display vehicle will be available to view at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles through November and is finished in a dark shade of non-metallic dark blue. The front of the truck immediately catches the eye thanks to a black bull bar with spotlights. Meanwhile, the headlights themselves sit flush with the front fascia.www.carscoops.com
