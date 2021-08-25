2 Ways to Wear A Bodysuit Transitioning to Fall

Though layering is often lauded as the key to great style, the idea of donning multiple layers of anything amidst the summer's heat is very near repugnant. That's why a vest is the perfect option to add intrigue to an ensemble sans sleeves. Whether you're into sweater styles, bohemian renditions, or waistcoats, vests are the summer style accoutrement you won't regret investing in. Wear them over breezy sundresses and t-shirts now, then swap those base layers for sweaters and button-downs as the temperatures drop. We even recommend forgoing the idea of layering and wearing your vest on its own as a top. In case you're in need of a little more sartorial inspiration, we've recreated three ensembles, each with its own unique way of styling a vest.