Affinity Photo 1.10 is a free update for current Affinity Photo users but does the software also offer enough for Photoshop fans to make a switch? Let's find out. Affinity Photo has been billed as a Photoshop alternative for some time now and this statement is still true today. In fact, Serif has worked that hard to make Affinity Photo the go-to software for photographers, we can see both professionals and amateurs stopping their Adobe subscription in exchange for this easy-to-use photo editing option. Plus, there's a free trial of Affinity Photo available so it's well worth giving it a go (we don't think you'll be disappointed).