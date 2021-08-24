Linda Lee (Bjork) Bobzin

BOBZIN, Linda Lee (Bjork) — Born April 30, 1953, passed on to Heaven August 18, 2021 at the age of 68 years after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Clifford Bjork and Shirley Jean Bjork, and also her husband Jerry Bobzin. She is survived by her sons Ramsey (Katy) Bobzin of Wyocena WI, and Erik (Getta) Bobzin of St. Croix Falls WI, grandchildren Ella & Henri of St. Croix Falls, and Axl and Svea of Wyocena. She is also survived by her sister Diana (Bruce) Mills of Elk River MN.